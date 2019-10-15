Most Africans complain of the negative characters exhibited by their leaders and other government appointees.

When politicians want power, they promise to serve the citizens when they are voted into power. They also promise to ensure that everybody enjoys the national cake fairly.

However, most politicians do not fulfill their promises and only leave their African electorates complaining of their characteristics. Most Africans wish that their politicians will shun these attitudes and do better.

Here are 5 of the characters that Africans want their politicians to change

1. Nepotism

In Ghana, the public refers to this as ‘family and friends’ government. Most African presidents have appointed their family members and close friends into political offices.

An example is the President of Ghana who has appointed his cousin as the Finance Minister and many others. In other African countries, the presidents make sure their children succeed them. An example is Former ruler of Gabon Omar Bongo who dominated Gabonese politics for almost four decades handed over to his son Ali Bongo in 2009.

2. Corrupt

Many African governments have been accused of corruption several times. Usually, the accused governments defend themselves when they are accused. The routine is that the government after it is accused of corruption will launch an investigation, release a report which often exonerates its appointee or dismiss the appointee depending on the clouts of the accused.

3. Unfulfilled promises

This is one thing Africans are tired of. The politicians before they are appointed make promises which cause the electorates to vote for them. The politicians make very appealing promises but they fail to deliver up to half of the promises when they are voted into power. Africans would be happier if their governments fulfill more of their promises during the campaign.

4. Holding on to power

Most African leaders never want to hand over power when their term of office comes to an end. The presidents of African countries want to hand over to their children or stay in power even if they are sick. The president for Gabon, for example, suffered a stroke in 2018. Even though he was declared unfit, the president who has governed since 2009 made a rare appearance at the Nzeng Ayong Stadium in the capital Libreville, asking the crowd to retain him as president come 2023.

Another example is the Togolese president, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma who became president after his father then-President Gnassingbé Eyadéma died in 2005.

5. Seeking healthcare abroad

Presidents in Africa barely visit hospitals in their home countries when they are unwell. The presidents of Nigeria, Angola, Benin, and Algeria are all guilty of this. This shows an apparent lack of faith in the health systems at home.