A joint operation between Kenya, UK and the international police (Interpol) security agents has seen five high-end motor vehicles and two motorcycles which had been smuggled into Kenya recovered.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) seized the smuggled high-end motor vehicles and two motorcycles suspected to have been smuggled into the country from the United Kingdom (UK) at the Port of Mombasa.

KRA Regional Coordinator Southern Region Kenneth Ochola said the cars and motorbikes were in two containers and had been declared as being on transit to Uganda.

“The bill of lading for the container with the three vehicles – the Range Rovers and BMW 530D – and two motorcycles indicated that the cargo was shipped from the Port of Jabel Ali, and the consignor was Jason Abayomi from London. The consignor’s address was flat 15, 145 Seymour Place Mary Lesbone, while the consignee was listed as Kwizera Gilbert Jimmy of Entebbe Kampala,” Mr Ochola said.

First Secretary at the British High Commission to Kenya, Waqar Qureshi, who witnessed the verification exercise in Mombasa, confirmed that the cars had been stolen from owners in the UK.

First Secretary at the British High Commission to Kenya, Waqar Qureshi and Chief Manager port operations Abdi Malik during the verification exercise at the Port of Mombasa

According to the shipping documents for the container loaded with the BMW X5 and the Volkswagen Tiguan, the cargo was shipped from the Port of Antwerpen and the consignor was Belgo Malienne NV AS, while the consignee was Vumilia Investments Uganda.

After the verification, the investigation team confirmed that the Range Rover Vogue and BMW 530D had been stolen last year on May 5 and 8, respectively.

The Range Rover Sport and BMW X5 were also stolen in 2019 on March 23 and June 6, respectively, as were the motorcycles on April 12 and May 13.