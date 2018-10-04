5 officers shot in South Carolina, police say suspect is in custody

news

Five officers were shot Wednesday in Florence, South Carolina, authorities said. One suspect is in custody.

A city spokesman said some of the officers are "seriously" injured.

Five officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in Florence, South Carolina, and a suspect is in custody, officials said.

The incident involved three Florence County Sheriff's office deputies and two city officers, Chief Deputy Glen Kirby told local CBS affiliate WBTW.

The officers' conditions haven't been confirmed, but City of Florence spokesman John Wukela told the Associated Press that some of them are "seriously" injured.

Emergency officials warned locals to stay away from the scene of the shooting, around Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Road.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster weighed in on the news, tweeting that the incident was "simply devastating."

"The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.