President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Africa Investment Forum, in South Africa, said all allegations of corruption levelled against his appointees have been investigated by independent institutions mandated to carry out such investigations.

Akufo-Addo said the establishment of the Office of Independent Prosecutor, in the fight against corruption in Ghana, has further helped in most of the cases.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that he always ensures any members of administration face the music whenever there is an allegation against them.

“For instance, if members of my administration are indulging in corrupt acts, any time an allegation is made, I have seen to it that it is investigated” the president on Thursday, during a panel session on “Championing Investments: Presidential Investment Chats.

“So far, investigations have not yielded any evidence (of appointees indulging in corruption), but it is important that it is known that people of my administration will be subject to scrutiny if they go off schedule,” he added.

Business Insider SSA looks at some of the appointees and allegations made against them.

1. Boakye Agyarko – former minister

Prior to Agyarko's ministerial confirmation in February 2017, he was accused by Mahama Ayariga of the parliamentary appointment committee of bribing members of the minority to facilitate his approval as a Minister of energy.

An ad-hoc parliamentary committee was set up to investigate the matter. After the investigation, the Joe Ghartey committee exonerated Agyarko and his ministerial appointment was approved.

2. Alan Kyerematen – Trade Minister

Claims of extortion against the Trade Minister were investigated by a bipartisan committee of Parliament, for which Alan Kyerematen was also exonerated.

The Ministry was alleged to have charged between $25,000 and $100,000, to enable expatriates to sit close to the President at the awards ceremony, which was organised by the Millennium Excellence Foundation. He denied the allegations and was later cleared by the Parliament.

3. Alfred Obeng - former CEO of BOST

The former CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng was dismissed in June 2018.

His dismissal followed an exposé that BOST had sold 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies, Zup Oil and Movenpiina Oil.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and National Security.

The investigations also established no direct relationship between MD of BOST, Alfred Obeng, and Movenpiina.

4. Two deputy Chiefs of Staff

In 2017, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service launched an investigation to alleged corrupt practices against the two deputy chiefs of staff by hiplife musician Kwame A Plus and the New Patriotic Party's Member of Parliament for Assin North, Kennedy Agyapong.

The accusers alleged that the two were corrupt and were using their positions at the Office of the president to obscure a legal transaction at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital involving Stanbic Bank and Unibank.

The matter triggered a huge controversy in the country which forced the CID to begin investigations into the matter.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice dismissed the corruption case, describing it as one that lacks merit, “unsubstantiated” and “completely unwarranted.”

5. Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide and the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Hon. Kwadwo Baah

They were alongside the former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman accused of visa fraud that saw at least 50 Ghanaians posing as journalists in Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service cleared the three of them of any wrongdoings.

Initially suspended to pave way for an investigation but later reinstated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in July 2018.