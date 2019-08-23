77 Nigerians face U.S court charges over conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

According to the US government, the suspects were charged with theft of at least $40 million.

The United States Department of Justice has charged about 77 Nigerians with conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and aggravated identity theft.

According to the U.S District Court document, they perpetrated the act through a Los Angeles-based money laundering network.

The indictment alleges that about 80 defendants including 77 Nigerians used various online fraud schemes to defraud victims out of millions of dollars.

U.S government statement

Nick Hanna, US attorney, said federal authorities apprehended a total of 80 suspects for cybercrime and money laundering.

Hanna said the “investigations began in 2016 and showed that the suspects ‘many of who are from Nigeria’ colluded with federal and state agents to dupe unsuspecting victims of their money.”

What this means for Nigerians

This will adversely affect the image of the country among the comity of nations. Last week, the FBI arrested a Nigerian entrepreneur, Okeke, over alleged fraud in the United States.

What is the value of the stolen funds

According to the U.S government, a number of bank accounts used by the fraudsters contained more $40 million in stolen funds.

Who are those involved

Valentine Iro, aka “Iro Enterprises,” aka “Valentine Obinna Iro ,” aka “Obinna Iro ,” aka “Obinna Nassa” Chukwudi Chri Stogunus Igbokwe, aka “Christogunus C. Igbokwe,” aka “Chris Kudon ,” aka “Atete,” aka “Still Kudon” Jerry Elo Ikogho, aka “J Man” Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi, aka “Kingsley Umejesi, “ aka “Armeni an Man,” aka “Kingsley LA,” aka “Izuking Aka Aku” Adegoke Moses Ogungbe, aka “P & P Motors,” aka “Pp” Albert Lewis Cathey, aka “Alb,” aka “Abert Jag,” aka “Al” Tityaye Marina Mansbangura, aka “Tityaye Igbokwe,” aka “Marina Mansour,” aka “Marina Mansaray,” aka “Marina Tityaye Mans Bangura” Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze, aka “Thank You Jesus” Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu, aka “Ogedi Power,” aka “Power” Chuks Eroha, aka “Chuks Nassa Iro,” aka “Nassa,” aka “Prince Chuddy,” aka “Nurse Chuddy,” Collins Nnaemeka Ojimba, aka “Collins Emeka Ojimba,” aka “Ojimba Collins,” aka “Charly.Africa,” Uchenna Ochiagha, aka “Urch Agu,” aka “Advanced Mega Plus Ltd” Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru, aka “Duru Theo Joseph Nnamdi,” aka “Williams High School,” aka “Ifytyns” Ericson Uche Oforka, aka “Oforka,” aka “Eric Oforka” Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha, aka “Mark Iheanyi Chukwuocha,” aka “Chukwu Mark,” aka “Markife” Augustine Nnamdi, aka “Nnamdi Augustine,” aka “Jazz” Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka, aka “Fanta” Charles Ohajimkpo, aka “Giggs,” aka “Ryan Giggs,” aka “Charles” Stanley Ugochukwu Uche, aka “Ugo Law,” aka “Uche Stanley,” aka “He is risen. Happy Easter!” Chika Augustine Odionyenma, aka “Tony Augustin Odionyenma,” aka “Chika Tony,” aka “CTA Finance Source Intl” Paschal Chima Ogbonna, aka “Chima,” aka “Paschal” Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya, aka “Sammy Lee Nnamdi,” aka “Onwuasoanya Samuel Nnamdi,” aka “Enugu Ogo” MacWilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha, aka “ChiBoy” Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka, aka “Emmanuel Mansion,” aka “Mansion,” aka “Son of God,” aka “Ezirim Uzoma” Joshua Aniefiok Awak, aka “Joe Awk,” aka “Kwee Tin Law” George Ugochukwu Egwumba, aka “George Ugo,” aka “Ugo Aunty Scholar” Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim, aka “Uche Nwanne,” aka “Uche Ezirim” Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor, aka “Zero,” aka “St.Austine,” aka “Austine,” aka “Ifeanyichukwu Okafor” Leslie N. Mba, aka “Mystical,” aka “Nwachinemere Leslie” Ogochukwu Innocent Ikewesi, aka “Ogoo UK,” aka “Innocent Ikewesi” Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu, aka “Nwachinaemere,” aka “Uzoma” Amarachukwu Harley Anyanwu, aka “GodisGod,” aka “War B” Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike, aka “Bright Bauer Azubuike,” aka “Ifeanyi Jnr” Emeka Moses Nwachukwu, aka “All Man,” aka “Omalitoto,” Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji, aka “Father” Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka, aka “Ugo UK,” aka “sly19 sly” Chidi Anunobi, aka “Anunobi Chidi,” aka “Chidioo” Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo, aka “Eric West,” aka “Erci West,” aka “Code” Obinna Christian Onuwa, aka “Papa Chukwuezugo,” aka “Obinna Onuwa Abala,” aka “Obyno Abala” Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade, aka “Mr CJ,” aka “CJ” Linus Nnamdi Madufor, aka “Madufor Nnamdi” Chrysaugonus Nnebedum, aka “Cris” Ugochukwu Okereke, aka “Blade,” aka “Kingsly Cris,” aka “Okereke Ugochukwu” Fidel Leon Odimara, aka “Fiedel Odimara,” aka “Ndaa,” aka “Dee Dutchman” Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu, aka “OBJ” Dessi Nzenwah, aka “Desmond Sage,” aka “Des Nzenwa,” aka “Saga Lounge” Chimaroke Obasi, aka “Chima Russia” James Chigozie Agube, aka “Smart,” aka “Smart Agube,” aka “Smart Chigozie Agube” Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie, aka “Omaobi,” aka “Mobility” Ogochukwu Ohiri, aka “Ogomegbulam Ohiri,” aka “Ologbo” Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu, aka “Kennedy David” Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo, aka “BOO$$ IFF¥” Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu, aka “Ifeannyi Soccer,” aka “Vic Chux” Chidi Emmanuel Megwa, aka “Cantr,” aka “Canta Jr.” Princewill Arinze Duru, aka “Arnzi Prince Will,” aka “Arinze” Desmond Iwu, aka “Desmond Chigozie Iwu,” aka “Lalaw,” aka “Odo Desmond” Onyeka Vincent Chika, aka “Chyco,” aka “Chika Ejima,” aka “Vincent Chika Onyeka” Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa, aka “Ifeanyi Ali,” aka “Ifeanyichukwu Mezienwa” Victor Uchenna Aguh, aka “Orch Sod,” aka “Uche SP,” aka “Rich Homie Urch” Kevin Amarachi Eshimbu, aka “Humble,” aka “Humble Amarachukwu,” aka “Dato Humble” Vitalis Kelechi Anozie, aka “Kelechi Vitalis Anozie,” aka “Kelechi Anozieh,” aka “Pastor Kel Anozie,” aka “Pastor Kc,” aka “Choice” Williams Obiora Agunwa, aka “Don Williams” George Chimezie Dike, aka “Chimekros,” aka “Slim Dad…No…1” Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu, aka “Muna” Nwannebuike Osmund, aka “Osmund Nwannebuike,” aka “Olivite,” aka “Nikky Bro.” Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu, aka “Frank Chidi,” aka “Franklin Nwangwu,” aka “Agogo” Damian Uchechukwu Ajah, aka “Uche Ajah,” aka “Ajah Damian Uchechukwu,” aka “Uchechukwu Demian Ajah” Emeka P. Ejiofor, aka “Ejiofor Emeka” Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke, aka “Ubasineke Chuks,” aka “Chukwuma Ubasineke” Chinedu Bright Ibeto, aka “Doggy,” aka “Doggy Lucino” Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo, aka “Satis,” aka “Satis Amarachi Satis” Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike, aka “Emmanet” Jeremiah Utieyin Eki, aka “Uti” Chinaka Davidson Iwuoha, aka “Tmrw Afrika Will Wake Up,” aka “Cookie,” aka “All Africa Media Network” Chima Darlington Duru, aka “Kajad,” aka “Kajad Jesus” Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme, aka “Piper,” aka “Am Happy!” Obi Onyedika Madekwe, aka “Odu Investment”

Others with unknown identities

First Name Unknown (FNU) Last Name Unknown (LNU), aka “Xplora G” FNU LNU, aka “Donatus Izunwanne,” aka “Izunwanne Donatus Chibuikem,” aka “Deworlddonmax” FNU LNU, aka “Okay Sam Mal”

Here are the 5 things we know about the Los Angeles raid on fraudsters:

1. Two Nigerians - Messrs Iro and Igbokwe - were identified as the main brokers of fraudulent bank accounts. The duo coordinated with “money mules” to open accounts that could receive funds obtained through fraudulent means, according to court documents.

2. Charges: Online fraud schemes – including business email compromise (BEC) fraud, romance scams, and schemes targeting elderly people in the United States.

3. Co-conspirators involved in the criminal act are based in Nigeria, the United States, and other countries.

4. The charges contained in the criminal complaint and indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court, U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

5. According to the US federal rules of criminal procedure, if convicted by the judge, the criminals will forfeit properties and titles in the States.