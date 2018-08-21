Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

5 things you should know about the International Cocoa Agreement


Politics 5 important things you should know about the International Cocoa Agreement signed by President Buhari

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nigeria joins other cocoa exporting nations in Africa such as Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Togo, that have signed the agreement.

5 important things you should know about the International Cocoa Agreement signed by President Buhari play 5 important things you should know about the International Cocoa Agreement signed by President Buhari (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

The Nigerian government has ratified the Instrument of Accession to the International Cocoa Agreement, 2010.

The ratification includes the country as a member-state of the International Cocoa Council.

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari signed the agreement on Monday, August 20, 2018, eight years after the conference.

By appending its signature, Nigeria joins other cocoa exporting nations in Africa such as Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Togo, that have signed the agreement.

The agreement was adopted on  June 25, 2010, at Geneva by the United Nations Cocoa Conference for the Negotiation of a Successor Agreement to the International Cocoa Agreement, 2001.

5 important things you should know about the International Cocoa Agreement signed by President Buhari play

5 important things you should know about the International Cocoa Agreement signed by President Buhari

(worldatlas)

 

At its 85th regular session, held from 27 to 30 March 2012, the International Cocoa Council decided to extend the period of signature of the Agreement from October 1, 2012, to September 30, 2026.

Among the 54 nations that attended the conference only 26 have signed the agreement so far, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa gathered.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa looks at some of the important details in the document:

1. The International Cocoa Council was established to promote international cooperation in the world cocoa economy.

2. Obtain fair prices of cocoa among members to have equitable economic returns to both producers and consumers in the cocoa value chain

3. To promote and encourage consumption of chocolate and cocoa-based products in order to increase demand for the product, including its health benefits.

4. Encourage members to develop and implement strategies to enhance the capacity of local communities and small scale-farmers to benefit from cocoa product and thereby alleviate poverty.

5. Increase the income of cocoa farmers by supporting cocoa producers in improving the functioning of their cocoa economies.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Politics Ghanaian politicians with the most interesting nicknamesbullet
2 Politics The Russian maker of the AK-47 just unveiled a new AK-308...bullet
3 Politics Russia just put its military on high alert ahead of massive...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd gathered in front of Trump Tower in New York on Sept. 24, 2015.
Politics Half the US presidents were born in 4 states. These are the 21 states that have produced the most presidents.
Trump dog
Politics Trump's tariffs are starting to hit US consumers where it hurts
President Hassan Rouhani is briefed by an air force pilot as he sits in the cockpit of a fighter jet
Politics Iran just unveiled a new fighter jet to make sure its military is 'ready to fight' the US
null
Politics Malaysia has axed $22 billion of Chinese-backed projects, in a blow to China's grand plan to dominate world trade