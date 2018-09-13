5 ways life could become harder for British people if there is a no-deal Brexit

news

The latest tranche of no-deal Brexit papers have been released by the UK government.

They reveal that mobile phone calls in Europe could become more expensive.

International driving permits would be required to drive to Europe.

Britain would fall out of space surveillance programmes.

LONDON — The UK government on Thursday released the latest set of papers today warning UK citizens about what to expect if the government fails to negotiate a Brexit deal with the EU.

They cover everything from trade, to broadcast rules, to driving licences and add to previous releases which suggest a no-deal Brexit could also hit pensions, credit card payments and food imports.

Here's everything you need to know about what more to expect if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal.

Using your phone in Europe could become more expensive

Any UK citizen visiting Europe currently benefits from an EU directive which bars roaming charges on mobile phones. This means you're not hit with a big bill while you're away, just for making a few calls, sending a few texts or checking your social media accounts.

However, if Britain crashes out without a deal then that could all come to an end.

"In the unlikely event that we leave the EU without a deal, the costs that EU mobile operators would be able to charge UK operators for providing roaming services would no longer be regulated after March 2019," today's papers state.

"This would mean that surcharge-free roaming when you travel to the EU could no longer be guaranteed."

Ministers insist that they would cap any new charges and mobile operators also insist they have no current plans to reimpose them. However, leaving the EU without a deal means this cannot be absolutely guaranteed for UK citizens.

Driving to the continent would become more difficult

If Britain leaves without a deal then UK driving licenses will no longer be accepted means to drive within EU countries. The government warns that in a no-deal scenario UK drivers would instead have to apply for an International Driving Permit (IDP) in the same way they do already to travel in many non-EU countries. Failure to do so would mean you could be in breach of EU law, with any travel insurance potentially invalidated too.

Medicines would become more expensive

A no-deal Brexit scenario would mean Britain falling out of EU agreements on the import and export of medicines. This would mean that the UK would have to apply for individual licenses (costing around £24 a go) to import drugs. This would hit both consumers and the NHS hard and lead to potential shortages of key medicines.

Gun smuggling could become easier

If Britain leaves without a deal then European Firearm Permits (EFPs) will no longer be recognised by the UK. Critics suggest this means there would need to be extra physical checks at the Irish border.

"This looks dangerous. The government hasn't figured out how to sort out the Irish border, but now we're being told that we'll no longer be able to keep tabs on which EU citizens with guns," Liberal Democrat MP and Best for Britain campaigner Layla Moran said in a statement.

"The Irish border will become the doorway to people wanting to bring guns into the country. This is no joke. We need a people's vote with the option to stay in the EU and stop this madness."

However, today's government papers insis this would not weaken gun controls as "the police would continue to assess an applicant’s fitness to hold a firearm as part of their consideration of the Visitor’s Permit application."

The UK could be the last to hear about an asteroid strike

Leaving the EU without a deal means that Britain would fall out of the UK space surveillance programme. This means that it would no longer receive "space, surveillance and tracking data" from the EU and would be entirely reliant on info from the US.