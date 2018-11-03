Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics

  • Published: , Refreshed:

First lady Melania Trump has evolved from a background character in her husband's raucous presidential campaign to the star in her own controversies.

People on the internet love finding ways to criticize first lady Melania Trump's wardrobe choices.

People on the internet love finding ways to criticize first lady Melania Trump's wardrobe choices.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

First lady Melania Trump has evolved from a background character in her husband's raucous presidential campaign to the increasingly vocal center of her own controversies.

Through Melania has been an active part of official duties including youth programs, diplomacy events, and crisis outreach, most of the media and public attention on her has been about her outfits.

Here are some of the clothing choices that have caused the biggest stirs.

Melania first formally appeared on the national stage as a political spouse alongside then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

This Feb. 1, 2016 file photo shows Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and joined by his wife Melania Trump at a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

This Feb. 1, 2016 file photo shows Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and joined by his wife Melania Trump at a campaign event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

(Mary Altaffer, File/AP)


1. After months in the background of the Trump family image, she set off a firestorm in October 2016 in a Gucci "pussy-bow" shirt days after audio was leaked of her husband saying that since he was famous, he could "grab" women "by the p---y."

Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives before the second presidential debate Oct. 9, 2016.

Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives before the second presidential debate Oct. 9, 2016.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Source: Business Insider



A campaign spokeswoman said the similarity was not intentional.

Donald Trump, his son Eric, and wife Melania talk at the conclusion of the debate with Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016.

Donald Trump, his son Eric, and wife Melania talk at the conclusion of the debate with Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016.

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

Source: Business Insider



After she became first lady, Trump stayed relatively out of the spotlight before relocating to the White House from New York City after the end of her son's school year.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son and Barron Trump walk from Marine One across the South Lawn.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and their son and Barron Trump walk from Marine One across the South Lawn.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Source: Business Insider



2. In May 2017, Trump stepped out in Sicily wearing a $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana coat and sparked outrage over the exorbitant cost amid the president's announcement of plans for a healthcare bill that aimed to gut the Affordable Care Act.

The coat, which is no longer available to preorder online, requires a $25,750 deposit.

The coat, which is no longer available to preorder online, requires a $25,750 deposit.

(AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Source: Business Insider



4. In September 2017, it was Melania's choice of a plaid Balmain shirt that cost $1,000 at the time for a public appearance with the Boys and Girls Club of Washington in the White House Kitchen Garden.

4. In September 2017, it was Melania's choice of a plaid Balmain shirt that cost $1,000 at the time for a public appearance with the Boys and Girls Club of Washington in the White House Kitchen Garden.

4. In September 2017, it was Melania's choice of a plaid Balmain shirt that cost $1,000 at the time for a public appearance with the Boys and Girls Club of Washington in the White House Kitchen Garden.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Source: Business Insider



3. Pictured walking to Marine One before taking off for Texas in August 2017, Trump's Manolo Blahnik stilettos earned her harsh blowback for looking unprepared to pitch in a helping or relatable hand after Hurricane Harvey.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, gives a thumbs-up as they walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, gives a thumbs-up as they walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Source: Business Insider



But she changed into sneakers before landing.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with officials about the Hurricane Harvey response in Texas on Aug. 29, 2017.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with officials about the Hurricane Harvey response in Texas on Aug. 29, 2017.

(FLOTUS/Instagram)


5. Social media erupted in April over Melania's bold hat choice to receive the French first couple. Some appreciated the statement, some seemed overwhelmed by it, and some took offense at its resemblance to one of Beyonce's looks.

5. Social media erupted in April over Melania's bold hat choice to receive the French first couple. Some appreciated the statement, some seemed overwhelmed by it, and some took offense at its resemblance to one of Beyonce's looks.

5. Social media erupted in April over Melania's bold hat choice to receive the French first couple. Some appreciated the statement, some seemed overwhelmed by it, and some took offense at its resemblance to one of Beyonce's looks.

(Evan Vucci/AP)

Source: Business Insider



6. The look that sparked the most outrage was when Melania wore a jacket from Zara that said "I really don't care do U?" to visit immigrant children at a government facility in June.

First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland to travel to Texas on June 21, 2018.

First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland to travel to Texas on June 21, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik; Zara)

Source: Business Insider



The choice came as the nation was up in arms over her husband's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that was separating families at the border. Her spokeswoman shrugged the scandal off, saying there was "no hidden message."

First lady Melania Trump arrives in Maryland after visiting the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Texas.

First lady Melania Trump arrives in Maryland after visiting the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Texas.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Source: Business Insider



Trump later flipped on her team's denial, saying in an October interview that the jacket was meant for "the left-wing media who are criticizing me," over a number of scandals, which she said may make her the "most bullied person in the world."

Melania Trump talking to ABC's Tom Llamas, broadcast on Wednesday.

Melania Trump talking to ABC's Tom Llamas, broadcast on Wednesday.

(ABC/Twitter)

Source: Business Insider



7. Part of Trump's tour of several African countries to promote initiatives related to her childhood wellness initiative was overshadowed by criticism over her wearing a white pith helmet in Africa, due to its association with colonial rule.

7. Part of Trump's tour of several African countries to promote initiatives related to her childhood wellness initiative was overshadowed by criticism over her wearing a white pith helmet in Africa, due to its association with colonial rule.

7. Part of Trump's tour of several African countries to promote initiatives related to her childhood wellness initiative was overshadowed by criticism over her wearing a white pith helmet in Africa, due to its association with colonial rule.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Source: Business Insider



After two years of life at the helm of the first family, Trump's increasing involvement with first lady duties — from confronting boundless controversy to promoting her own initiatives — surely means she'll continue to be one of the most-watched members of the administration.

First lady Melania Trump speaks to media as she visits the historic site of Giza Pyramids in Giza, near Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

First lady Melania Trump speaks to media as she visits the historic site of Giza Pyramids in Giza, near Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)


