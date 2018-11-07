news

Women across the country saw historic wins in Tuesday's Midterm elections.

The night was poised to be a night of firsts, with a record number of women on the ballot and a number of candidates set to diversify Congress.

And the night resulted in just that, with victories for Native American, Muslim, black, gay and female candidates.

An all-time record number of women ran in Congressional races this year and now there are more women in Congress — 113 — than ever before.

At a state level, Democrat Janet Mills of Maine and Republican Kristi Noem of South Dakota were elected as their state's first-ever female governors, and another 3,379 women were their parties' nominees for legislative seats.

This year's election saw a 75% increase in women of color running for Congress since 2012. A record-high 40 women of color were elected to the House, beating the previous record of 38.

Here, Business Insider takes a look at some of the women who made history.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, shocked many in New York when she defeated ten-term Rep. Joe Crowley in the state's Democratic congressional primary earlier this year.

The defeat made her the face of young Democrats as her campaign made national headlines.

She takes the record of youngest woman to be elected into Congress from Rep. Elise Stefanik, who was elected when she was 30, according to The Associated Press.

Sharice Davids and Debra Haaland became the first Native American women elected to Congress.

Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids and New Mexico Democrat Debra Haaland are the first Native American women to be elected to Congress.

Davids also became the first LGBT Native American elected into Congress when she ousted Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder on Tuesday.

The only previous Native American to serve on Congress is Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who represented Colorado from 1993 until 2005.

Haaland, a tribal member of the Laguna Pueblo and former chairwoman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, has pushed for renewable energy, immigration reform and a higher minimum wage, according to The Associated Press.

Janet Mills became Maine’s first female governor.

Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills was elected to be Maine's first female governor in Tuesday's Midterm.

Mills defeated Republican businessman Shawn Moody and independent state treasurer Terry Hayes.

When she takes office, Mills will succeed GOP Gov. Paul Lepage.

Mills has vowed to fight against the Trump Administration policies on the environment, immigration and welfare, according to The Associated Press.

"Hope has been severely challenged in the last few years — both here in Maine and across the country," she said. "Challenged by the politics of cynicism, of fear, of distrust, of anger."

Other landmark female governor races include Lou Leon Guerrero, who became the first female governor of Guam, and Kristi Noem, who was elected as South Dakota’s first female governor.

Ayanna Pressley became the first black woman elected into the Massachusetts state Congress.

Ayanna Pressley became the first black woman to be elected into the House of Representatives from Massachusetts.

The 44-year-old ran unopposed on Tuesday after unseating ten-term Rep. Michael Capuano in the state primary earlier this year.

Pressley, who represents a Boston-area district, was the first African-American elected to the Boston City Council in 2009.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib became the first Muslim women elected into Congress.

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar and Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib became the first Muslim women elected into Congress on Tuesday.

But the pair made other strides as well — Omar became the first Somali-American elected into Congress, and Tlaib became the first Palestinian-American elected into Congress.

Omar's political rise started in 2016, when she unseated a 44-year incumbent in a Democratic primary on her way to winning a seat on the Minnesota Legislature, according to The Associated Press.

In Tuesday's election, she took the seat of a Minneapolis-area congressional district being vacated by Rep. Keith Ellison.

Tlaib, meanwhile, was elected to Michigan's 13th House District seat long held by Rep. John Conyers, who stepped down last year amid reports of sexual misconduct.

She campaigned on a platform of defending Detroit’s poor, and accused refineries and a trucking magnate of polluting city neighborhoods.

Marsha Blackburn became the first woman Tennessee elected into the US Senate.

Republican US Rep. Marsha Blackburn became the first female US Senator from Tennessee on Tuesday.

Blackburn defeated Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen after President Donald Trump announced his support for her.

She will replace GOP Senator Bob Corker, who was considered a more-centrist senator and occasional critic of Trump. In February, Corker announced he would not run for re-election.

In her victory speech on Tuesday night, Blackburn thanked Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, saying she would "work with the president and keep this nation on the path to prosperity that we are on today," according to The Associated Press.

More women than ever before were elected into the House of Representatives.

The most women ever were elected into Congress on Tuesday night.

A record-breaking 103 women won Congressional elections, and combined with the 10 female senators not up for re-election, there will now be 113 women in Congress.

The previous record was 107 women before the midterms.

Business Insider's Grace Panetta and Michelle Mark contributed to this report.