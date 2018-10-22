To understand how gay rights vary around the world, Business Insider created a set of maps that visualize which countries have legalized gay marriage and the countries where gay people can still be put to death, among other questions.
Gays and lesbians throughout India rejoiced last month when a landmark court ruling made homosexuality legal in the country.
While the decision may seem like a long time coming for those in the LGBTQ community, gay sex is still illegal in nearly 40% of countries in the United Nations, according to statistics released last year by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).
The results show that while homosexuality is no longer outlawed in the majority of the world, there's still a long way to go in terms of acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people.
According to the Associated Press, "Islamic scholars overwhelmingly teach that same-gender sex is a sin."
The Quran teaches that homosexuality should be punished but doesn't detail how. The Prophet Muhammad is alleged to have been more explicit that homosexuals should be killed in some of his teachings. That's why some countries that implement sharia law (rules based on Islamic teachings) make homosexuality a capital crime.
Nigeria is split between Christians in the south and Muslims in the north. Homosexuality only carries the death penalty for some states in the north.
In Russia for example, a federal law passed in 2013 makes it illegal to distribute "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations." The country also makes it difficult for sexual orientation-related non-governmental organizations to operate in the country.
Under the 2012 foreign agent law, all organizations that receive any sort of funding from abroad must register as a foreign agent or else be fined.
Maximum, an organization that operates in the country to help the LGBT community, was fined about 300,000 rubles (about $4,500 USD) in 2015 for refusing to heed the law because they thought it undermined the work that their employees do.
A few others — including Peru, Italy and Greece — have only legalized civil unions for same-sex partners so far.
South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand are exceptions to the rule.
Joint adoption means a same-sex couple can adopt a child together. Second-parent adoption means that one member of a same-sex couple can adopt their partner's child (such as when one member of a lesbian couple gives birth).
