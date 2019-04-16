Africa is the youngest continent on the planet with about 77% of the continent’s population being younger than 35 years.

The future of Africa lies in the hands of its youth who must rise to the occasion and seize leadership positions to guarantee their future.

In Kenya, a number of youths have proven their worth in academics, business, arts, activism, sports, and leadership positions, proving indeed given a chance and support they can change the country for the better.

Africa is the youngest continent on the planet with about 77% of the continent’s population being younger than 35 years.

By 2050 it is forecasted around 2.2 billion people will be added to the global population and more than half of that growth - 1.3 billion people - will occur in Africa, a new UN population report shows.

As a result, the future of Africa lies in the hands of its youth who must rise to the occasion and seize leadership positions to guarantee their future.

In Kenya, a number of youths have proven their worth in academics, business, arts, activism, sports, and leadership positions, proving indeed given a chance and support they can change the country for the better.

Here are 9 young Kenyans who have repeatedly excelled in their fields with flying colours and proven they have what it takes to be change makers Kenya desperately needs. Without a doubt, they would make great presidents if only Kenyans can rally behind them.

Also read: Top 9 most influential entrepreneurs under 40 in Kenya today

Eliud Kipchoge

Running a country is very much like running a marathon, it requires patience, strategy and stamina to see it through despite feeling like you can’t go on and no one else is more qualified than Eliud Kipchoge.

Eliud Kipchoge is the world marathon record holder and most decorated marathoner on the planet,

In 2018, he broke the World Marathon Record in Berlin after clocking 2 hours 1 minute and 40 seconds (2:1:40) to smash the World Record previously held by Kenyan Dennis Kimetto who ran 2 hours 2 minutes and 57 seconds (2:2:57) in 2014.

At just 34 years, he has years ahead of him to govern Kenya like an experience marathon coach.

Ken Okoth

Until he was elected to parliament in 2013, Kibera residents had only known hopelessness, poverty and mediocrity leadership.

All that, however, quickly changed when he became Kibra Member of Parliament as he quickly marshaled support and started initiating development programmes across the constituency, winning the hearts of supporters and critics alike.

The eloquent lawmaker has consistently maintained his objective of uplifting the education and living standards of his constituents majority who are living in abject poverty and unable to afford a decent life.

He is currently receiving treatment in Europe for colon cancer, and continue to receive support and prayers from Kenyans of all walks of life.

Once he gets out of the hospital and recovers fully, he could be a serious contender for the presidency.

Boniface Mwangi

Boniface Mwangi is the face of modern Kenya activism; he is a fierce and vocal crusader of anti-graft cases in the country.

Mr. Mwangi has put his life on the line severally fighting for voiceless Kenyans who have no one to turn to in their fight against fat, corrupt, and greedy politicians and business persons with no conscience. With the magnitude of problems facing Kenya, Kenyans indeed need a fearless hero like Boniface Mwangi.

Mwangi is an award-winning Kenyan photojournalist, politician and activist involved in social-political activism through his initiative Team Courage. He is also the founder of Picha Mtaani, a youth-led peace initiative that primarily seeks to create a space for young people to reconcile and become agents of reconciliation to their respective communities.

Ann Mwangi

Ms. Anne Mwangi, a third-year law student at the University of Nairobi has made history after being elected as the first female student president to lead the powerful University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA).

Ms. Mwangi floored two other male candidates to clinch the seat.

Upon her victory, the 24-year-old received congratulatory messages from Vice-Chancellor Peter Mbithi and other Kenyan leaders.

“Congratulations! Anne Mwangi becomes the first University of Nairobi [female]Student Leader, after nearly 50 years in existence. SONU has since been rebranded to UNSA,” Prof. Mbithi tweets.

It would be interesting if Ms Mwangi can keep up her history-making streak and come 2022 run for Presidency and become the first Kenyan woman president.

Njugush

They say laughter is the best medicine and god knows how sick Kenya can get. Talk of runaway corruption, bone-chilling murder, blatant disregard of traffic laws, nepotism, rape, etc. name it all and chances are you will find it in Kenya.

Who's more qualified then to make Kenyans reflect all these social evils and change all while still having a good time than one Timothy Kimani Nderu.

Timothy Kimani Nderu popularly known by his stage name, Njugush is a fast-rising Kenyan comedian who can make one hell of a president.

Ezekiel Kemboi

Best known for his exploits on the track, Ezekiel Kemboi is a multiple World and Olympic 3,000m champion who could make a great Kenyan President after hanging his running boats.

He is known as the king of the 3000m steeplechase, having won two Olympic gold and four world championship gold medals, among many other great victories on the track. In his stellar running career, he has managed to achieve almost everything that any athlete would ever dream of ever achieving in their lives.

Complete with his signature winning dancing style and hairstyle, Kenyans would never know a boring day in their lives and for the entire period of his presidential term would feel like champions.

Nadia Naddy

From Mekatilili wa Menza, Mary Muthoni Wanjiru, Wangari Maathai, Martha Karua to now Nadia Naddy, Kenya for a fact has never had a shortage of bold and fierce women.

Naddy, a fierce young lady of many talents has big dreams for Kenya and she could as well be Kenya’s Alaa Salaah.

She believes that ‘A Fierce Attitude is all what a Woman needs,’ to tackle anything.

And to ensure she drinks what she preaches unlike other leaders, Naddy is living her dream of becoming the president of Kenya in the near future. She is currently a contestant in the Ms President show, Kenya’s first reality show on leadership

She holds a Masters in International Relations and Cultural Diplomacy. In addition to that, she is a Global Communication Specialist, Lifestyle and Inspirational Blogger and an Active Female Empowerment Activist.

She is an author too and recently published her first book under Amazons Publishing house called ‘CREATIVESPACE’.

Victor Wanyama

If there is a Kenyan out there who can sure dribble his way past Kenya’s huge problems ranging from runaway corruption to China’s debt all along proudly lifting the Kenyan flag high it is one Victor Wanyama.

With him at the helm of Kenyan leadership, Kenya can sure be the champion again scouring one development goal after another in quick succession, Kenyans would be unstoppable.

Wanyama is a Kenyan professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and captains the Kenyan national team.

He was the first East African to play in the English Premier League and when he scored for the Celtics against Barcelona in 2012, he became the first Kenyan to score in the UEFA champions league.

Octopizzo

Music and art can do a lot to lift and open the minds of communities and one Henry Ohanga commonly referred to by his stage name Octopizzo knows just how to do that.

Octopizzo is an award-winning, recording and performing artist, humanitarian and an entrepreneur. He was born and raised in the sprawling slums of Kibera, Nairobi and hustle his way up to make a name for himself through music.

He has a lot of similarities with fallen American Hip-Hop artist Nipsey Hussle in that both grew up in rough neighborhoods and use conscious music to awaken their respective communities.

In 2018, Octopizzo become the first Kenyan Hip Hop artist to attend the Grammy Awards in the United States.

In 2016 he released his album titled “Prezidential” a celebration of his accomplishments over the 8 years period in the industry and in the days to come.

With such a dope name for an album, he sure is Presidential material