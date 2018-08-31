A farmer running for Minnesota state representative identifies as the N-word in his first campaign ad

news

Kyle Greene, who is running as an independent in the race for District 18A state representative in Minnesota, released his first campaign ad on Facebook earlier this month.

In the ad, Greene, of Grove City, Minnesota, tells voters he wants "to be your n----."

Greene identifies as African American, white and Cherokee Indian.

He said he included the racial slur in his video so voters focus on "the real issues at hand."

"We need to unify as a society, and we need to stop dealing with trivial matters," he said. "The word ... is part of the American history, regardless of the race. ... It's part of my history."

Greene said he does not plan on buying digital ads on other websites, so the video will simply remain on his Facebook page.

The organic farmer told The Star Tribune he decided to run for office because he believes the incumbent, Republican Rep. Dean Urdahl, has been ignoring what he sees as judicial corruption.

He said he is currently drafting bills that would hold judicial officials accountable.