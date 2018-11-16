news

A federal judge on Friday granted CNN's request for a temporary restraining order to restore the press pass of its White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

The Trump administration had revoked Acosta's credentials after a combative exchange at a press conference last week, in which Acosta and President Donald Trump argued over a question Acosta had asked.

Trump called Acosta a "rude, terrible person," and a White House staffer attempted to grab the microphone from Acosta's hand, through he twisted away from her.

CNN sued the Trump administration, arguing that revoking Acosta's press pass violated the First Amendment right of freedom of the press, as well as CNN's and Acosta's Fifth Amendment right to due process.

The Trump administration pushed back, arguing that it has broad discretion over reporters' White House press credentials and that the First Amendment doesn't grant Acosta the right to enter the White House.

Though US District Judge Timothy Kelly's order on Friday didn't rule on whether Acosta's constitutional rights had been violated, he said that "irreparable harm" had been done by revoking the pass and granted CNN's request for the temporary restraining order.

Kelly's order will remain in effect while CNN's lawsuit proceeds. Outside the courthouse after the order, Acosta thanked his supporters.

"I want to thank all of my colleagues in the press who supported us this week. And I want to thank the judge for the decision he made today. Let's get back to work," he said.