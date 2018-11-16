Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics A federal judge just sided with CNN and ordered the White House to restore Jim Acosta's press pass

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A federal judge on Friday granted CNN's request for a temporary restraining order to restore the press pass of White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

jim acosta play

jim acosta

(Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

  • A federal judge on Friday ordered the White House to restore the press pass of CNN's Jim Acosta.
  • The Trump administration revoked Acosta's credentials after a combative exchange with President Donald Trump at a press conference last week.
  • CNN sued the Trump administration, arguing it had violated Acosta's First Amendment and Fifth Amendment rights.

A federal judge on Friday granted CNN's request for a temporary restraining order to restore the press pass of its White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

The Trump administration had revoked Acosta's credentials after a combative exchange at a press conference last week, in which Acosta and President Donald Trump argued over a question Acosta had asked.

Trump called Acosta a "rude, terrible person," and a White House staffer attempted to grab the microphone from Acosta's hand, through he twisted away from her.

CNN sued the Trump administration, arguing that revoking Acosta's press pass violated the First Amendment right of freedom of the press, as well as CNN's and Acosta's Fifth Amendment right to due process.

Read more: Fox News announces it's supporting CNN's lawsuit against the Trump administration for revoking Jim Acosta's press pass

The Trump administration pushed back, arguing that it has broad discretion over reporters' White House press credentials and that the First Amendment doesn't grant Acosta the right to enter the White House.

Though US District Judge Timothy Kelly's order on Friday didn't rule on whether Acosta's constitutional rights had been violated, he said that "irreparable harm" had been done by revoking the pass and granted CNN's request for the temporary restraining order.

Kelly's order will remain in effect while CNN's lawsuit proceeds. Outside the courthouse after the order, Acosta thanked his supporters.

"I want to thank all of my colleagues in the press who supported us this week. And I want to thank the judge for the decision he made today. Let's get back to work," he said.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Michael Avenatti has also professionally raced sports cars.
Politics Meet Michael Avenatti, the high-profile lawyer and professional sports car driver who represents Stormy Daniels and was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Chinese President Xi Jinping's government lashed out at a report that Western ambassadors were demanding answers to the country's crackdown of its Muslim minority.
Politics Beijing says it's 'very rude' 14 countries and the UN to ask them about detaining 1 million Muslims
Kim Jong Un
Politics North Korea to deport US citizen it says the CIA manipulated as it claims new 'high-tech tactical weapon'
These 2 PR agencies will rake in millions of dollars from Nigeria's 2019 elections
Politics These 2 PR agencies will rake in millions of dollars from Nigeria's 2019 elections
X
Advertisement