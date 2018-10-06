A Fox News contributor fell out of his chair on-camera while trying to take a selfie with Laura Ingraham as part of a joke

Pulse.com.gh logo
Fox News opinion host Laura Ingraham and a network contributor tried to take a selfie on-camera while holding a couple of beers Friday. The contributor, Raymond Arroyo, fell out of chair, but Ingraham immediately played it off and kept the show moving. She later said the whole thing was a joke.

(Fox News)

During Ingraham's show on Friday night, contributor Raymond Arroyo and Ingraham discussed several topics, including Judge Brett Kavanaugh's pending confirmation to the Supreme Court, a Kavanaugh protest (which reportedly included cups of beer) near Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's house, and people dying while trying to take selfies.

"OK, before I go," Arroyo said as he hoisted a pack of beers onto the table.

"Uh-oh," Ingraham replied.

"I thought just to bring it all together, Laura," Arroyo said.

"I like beer," Ingraham said.

The two posed as Arroyo held up his camera phone to take the selfie: "Smile. Do we have it? Wait ..."

"Go the edge," Ingraham said, shortly before Arroyo fell out of his chair and off the set, out of the camera's view.

"Check on him please, medic," Ingraham said, right before cutting to a commercial break. "Help him."

Following the incident, Ingraham and Arroyo said the segment was scripted.

"For all of you concerned viewers, @RaymondArroyo's fall during our Kavanaugh-Toast selfie was a JOKE...a pratfall after a long week," Ingraham said in a tweet on Friday night. "#Laughter #selfiecide."

Arroyo said he was not hurt and added it was all a ruse: "I'm fine...all planned folks," he said in a tweet. "Thanks for caring and watching."

You can watch the clip here »

