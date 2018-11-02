news

A large fire broke out in a building next door to Saudi Arabia's embassy in London on Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a restaurant on Chesterfield Street, which is perpendicular to Curzon Street, where the Saudi embassy is located. It is located in the ritzy London neighborhood of Mayfair.

The restaurant is located on the ground floor, and had flats above it, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

It's not clear if anyone was in the building. Casualties are also not known at this point.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene, the fire brigade said.

Footage on social media showed flames moving upward on a building, sending a plume of black smoke around the area.

David Yelland, who was on the scene, described seeing a plume of smoke and smelling a "real stink."