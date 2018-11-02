Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics A large fire has broken out next to the Saudi embassy in London

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene on Friday morning.

saudi embassy london fire play

saudi embassy london fire

(jimmy007boy/Twitter)

A large fire broke out in a building next door to Saudi Arabia's embassy in London on Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a restaurant on Chesterfield Street, which is perpendicular to Curzon Street, where the Saudi embassy is located. It is located in the ritzy London neighborhood of Mayfair.

The restaurant is located on the ground floor, and had flats above it, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

It's not clear if anyone was in the building. Casualties are also not known at this point.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene, the fire brigade said.

Footage on social media showed flames moving upward on a building, sending a plume of black smoke around the area.

David Yelland, who was on the scene, described seeing a plume of smoke and smelling a "real stink."

Top Articles

1 Politics More than 30 other countries recognize birthright citizenship —...bullet
2 Politics Kenya and Ghana among top 10 fastest-growing nation brands in...bullet
3 Politics Meaza Ashenafi named Ethiopia’s first female Supreme Court...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Boris Johnson
Politics Boris Johnson has 'given up hope' of replacing Theresa May as prime minister
Jeremy Corbyn
Politics Police launch investigation into antisemitic hate crimes in the Labour Party
Donald Trump Xi Jinping
Politics Australia's former prime minister says Trump and China's Xi Jinping have led their nations into a dark new era of strategic competition — and no one on either side knows where the lights are
Retired US Army Lt. Col. Ralph Peters.
Politics Former Fox News contributor calls Trump a 'draft dodger' who is 'playing with our troops'
X
Advertisement