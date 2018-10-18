Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics A man often seen with Saudi Arabia's crown prince was spotted in surveillance footage walking into the consulate in Istanbul just before Jamal Khashoggi disappeared

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A well-known travel companion of Saudi Arabia's crown prince can be seen in surveillance footage walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, just hours before Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared on October 2.

In a still image from surveillance camera footage taken Oct. 2, 2018, and published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, by the pro-government Turkish newspaper Sabah, a man previously seen with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's entourage during an April trip to the U.S. walks toward the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul just before writer Jamal Khashoggi disappeared there. play

In a still image from surveillance camera footage taken Oct. 2, 2018, and published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, by the pro-government Turkish newspaper Sabah, a man previously seen with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's entourage during an April trip to the U.S. walks toward the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul just before writer Jamal Khashoggi disappeared there.

(Sabah via Associated Press)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

  • A man who has often been seen traveling with Saudi Arabia's crown prince was photographed entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul just hours before Jamal Khashoggi disappeared.
  • The man has been identified as Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, a prominent aide to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
  • The surveillance footage showing Mutreb could be a key piece of evidence connecting Khashoggi's disappearance to Crown Prince Mohammed.

A well-known travel companion of Saudi Arabia's crown prince can be seen in surveillance footage walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, just hours before Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared on October 2.

A time-stamped still image from the footage was published Thursday by Sabah, a pro-government Turkish newspaper, and distributed to international news outlets by The Associated Press. The man has been identified as Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, whose relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is unclear, though the two are often seen traveling together.

Sabah also published other photographs showing Mutreb outside the Saudi consul general's home, leaving a Turkish hotel with a large suitcase, and at a Turkish international airport later that same day.

The footage is believed to be a key piece of evidence connecting Khashoggi's disappearance — and likely death — to Crown Prince Mohammed.

Time stamps from the photographs show that Khashoggi entered the consulate around 1:15 p.m., and was never seen emerging.

Meanwhile, Mutreb could be seen entering that same consulate at 9:55 a.m. that morning, then was spotted at the consul general's home by 4:45 p.m., leaving the hotel at 5:15 p.m., and at the airport at 5:58 p.m., according to The New York Times.

In a frame from surveillance camera footage taken Oct. 2, 2018, and published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, by the pro-government Turkish newspaper Sabah, a man identified by Turkish officials as Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, walks outside the Saudi consul general’s residence in Istanbul. play

In a frame from surveillance camera footage taken Oct. 2, 2018, and published Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, by the pro-government Turkish newspaper Sabah, a man identified by Turkish officials as Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, walks outside the Saudi consul general’s residence in Istanbul.

(Sabah via Associated Press)

Turkish officials have alleged that Crown Prince Mohammed's government sent a team of 15 men to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi at the consulate, though Saudi Arabia is reportedly preparing a report claiming Khashoggi was inadvertently killed during a botched interrogation.

Turkish investigators, who say they have listened to audio recordings from inside the consulate, reportedly believe that Khashoggi was beaten, tortured, killed, and dismembered after entering the building.

Top Articles

1 Politics Saudi Arabia paid the US $100 million on the same day Mike...bullet
2 Politics Trump says he would only accept a DNA test from Elizabeth...bullet
3 Politics Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Kenyans to try...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A Navy search-and-rescue swimmer aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, in background, retrieves a man-overboard mannequin during a seamanship-training exercise, February 11, 2011.
Politics Actor Gerard Butler and the US Navy practiced rescuing a bag of popcorn with a nuclear submarine — here's why
steven mnuchin
Politics Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pulls out of investor conference in Saudi Arabia amid outrage over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance
Jamal Khashoggi has not been seen since October 2, when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. One of the suspects behind his disappearance and alleged murder reportedly died in a car accident.
Politics One of Khashoggi's suspected killers reportedly died in a car crash on return to Saudi Arabia
obama biden
Politics Americans' support for Obamacare is at an all-time high, and it could be a huge boost for Democrats
X
Advertisement