A Russian dissident who suddenly lost the ability to speak or walk was likely given nerve poison, doctors say

Pyotr Verzilov, a prominent anti-Kremlin activist, collapsed in Moscow last week and was rendered temporarily unable to see, speak, or walk.

Doctors in Berlin said it was "highly probable" that he was given a poison that damaged his nervous system.

Verzilov's partner thinks he was poisoned in "an attempt to intimidate him or kill him."

Verzilov is a spokesman for the punk band Pussy Riot, which has staged multiple protests against Vladimir Putin.

A member of prominent Russian resistance band Pussy Riot was most likely given poison that damaged his nervous system, doctors say.

Pyotr Verzilov, a Russian and Canadian dual citizen, is a close ally of the band and works as their spokesman. He collapsed in Moscow last week, temporarily losing his sight, ability to speak, and ability to walk, German newspaper Bild reported, citing his family.

He has improved from that condition, and is no longer considered in danger, Reuters reported.

The 30-year-old is known for publishing Mediazona, an online news outlet focusing on Russian human rights violations.

He was transported to Berlin last Saturday, where doctors who treated him there said it is likely that Verzilov was poisoned.

Kai-Uwe Eckardt, a German neurology and internal specialist, told reporters on Tuesday: "It is highly probable that he was poisoned."

Eckardt added that Verzilov suffered from anti-cholinergic syndrome — a condition where some parts of the nervous system get blocked and stop various organs from working.

Verzilov's symptoms, which included dilated pupils, high blood pressure, and dry mucous membranes, also point to the likelihood of being poisoned, Eckardt said.

The doctor warned that there was little chance of identifying the exact poison because he likely ingested it about a week ago. Eckardt added that the symptoms could have also come from medicine, a natural substance, or a plant.

This video, posted by Verzilov's partner and former Pussy Riot member, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, shows Verzilov sitting up and talking to medical personnel while being evacuated to hospital in Berlin.

Tolokonnikova also said earlier this week that she believed Verzilov was deliberately poisoned.

She was cited by Reuters as saying: "I believe that he was poisoned intentionally, and that it was an attempt to intimidate him or kill him."

Verzilov's collapse comes six months after the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy living in southern England.

Skripal and his daughter fell critically ill after being exposed to novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War. The UK recently named two Russian men as the suspected perpetrators, who have vehemently denied carrying out the attack.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that the collapse of Verzilov, a Canadian dual citizen, was "of concern," but warned that it is "too early" to make any conclusions.

He said, according to Reuters: "It is of concern, obviously, particularly given actions of recent months by the Russians in the United Kingdom ... but it is too early to draw any conclusions about what has happened."

Pussy Riot became internationally known in 2012 after its members were arrested for protesting against the Russian Orthodox Church's support for Putin in a Moscow cathedral.

The protest song that the group performed, "Punk Prayer," include the lyrics: "Virgin Mary, Mother of God, banish Putin, banish Putin."

Earlier this year Verzilov, dressed as a policeman, stormed the pitch during the World Cup final in Moscow alongside three Pussy Riot band members. They were later accused of violating sporting event rules and wearing police uniforms illegally.