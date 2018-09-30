A Seattle medical doctor and former Yale classmate of Brett Kavanaugh says she doesn't believe his testimony about his college drinking habits

news

Liz Swisher, a Seattle medical doctor and University of Washington professor who says she went to Yale with Brett Kavanaugh, described Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as a "sloppy drunk" during their college years.

Swisher said in multiple interviews that she believes Kavanaugh was dishonest about his drinking habits of the time when he gave testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee this week about sexual assault allegations leveled against him by Christine Blasey Ford.

Swisher said she had never seen Kavanaugh act sexually aggressive toward women while in college, saying he was "more interested in impressing the boys than impressing the girls."

Liz Swisher, a Seattle medical doctor and one of Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale classmates said she believes Kavanaugh wasn't telling the truth to senators about his college drinking habits.

Swisher, who described herself as a college friend of Kavanaugh, told multiple news outlets on Friday that she viewed Kavanaugh as a "sloppy drunk" when they were in college. In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo Friday night, she said that while she never witnessed Kavanaugh being "sexually aggressive" with women, she said she disagrees with his assertion that he rarely drank excessively in college.

"I don't buy it," Swisher said. "That's not the Brett I knew as soon as I met him in college. That's not the Brett I saw during four years at Yale, and I don't think many of his answers were credible."

During his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, during which he responded under oath to the sexual-assault allegations leveled against him by Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh vehemently denied ever drinking to the point of blacking out.

"There is no problem with drinking beer in college. The problem is lying about it," Swisher said, implying that Kavanaugh lied to senators on the questions about his drinking habits.

"He drank heavily. He was a partier. He liked to do beer bongs, he played drinking games. He was a sloppy drunk," Swisher said.

Watch Swisher's full interview on CNN below: