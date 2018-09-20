A solid majority of Massachusetts voters don't want Elizabeth Warren to run for president in 2020

news

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has for months topped lists of Democrats angling to challenge Donald Trump for the presidency in 2020, but new polling has found that a solid majority of her constituents don't want her to seek the Democratic nomination.

Fifty-eight percent of Massachusetts voters said they hope Warren doesn't run, despite the fact that nearly an identical percentage — 57% — view her favorably.

Just 32% of the 500 voters surveyed in the Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll said Warren should run.

"This was a shocking finding to me, given that Democrats like her so much, and she has been making moves to run for president. I would have expected her to be leading this list of potential Massachusetts presidential candidates," David Paleologos, the director of the poll, told the Boston Globe.

Globe reporter James Pindell noted the "common thread" among 15 polled voters he spoke with was that Democratic voters, including women, "love Warren but worry she isn't electable and they don't want to take chances when it comes to beating Trump."

Meanwhile, a larger segment of voters — 38% — said their state's former Democratic governor, Deval Patrick, should join the race. Patrick doesn't appear on many national lists of potential 2020 contenders.

The Republican party quickly seized on the poll results, pushing out an email titled "not #WithHer."

"She's running. But the people who know her best don't want her to," Republican National Committee's rapid response director Michael Ahrens wrote, concluding with Warren's own catchphrase, "Nevertheless, she persisted."

The poll surveyed 500 voters between September 13-17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.