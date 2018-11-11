Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics A topless protester got dangerously close to Donald Trump's motorcade in Paris

The Femen protester stormed US President Donald Trump's motorcade on the Champs Elysees before being detained by police.

Donald Trump targeted by topless protester. play

Donald Trump targeted by topless protester.

(AP/Business Insider)

  • A topless protester got within metres of US President Donald Trump's car on Sunday.
  • Trump is in Paris to mark 100 years since the armistice that ended World War I.
  • The protester stormed his motorcade on the Champs Elysees before being detained by police.
  • Radical women's rights group Femen claimed credit for the incident.

A topless protester, likely part of the radical women's rights group Femen, got dangerously close to Donald Trump's car as she demonstrated against the US president's visit to Paris.

Trump is in France to mark 100 years since the armistice that ended World War I. His motorcade was driving towards the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees when the protester stormed his vehicle.

Videos and photos of the incident showed she got within metres of the president's car. It is likely to spark questions about security at the event, which is being attended by 70 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Femen, the women's rights group founded in Ukraine, claimed credit for the incident. She had "fake peacemaker" written across the front of her body, which mirrored that of other female protesters on Saturday, who were arrested for demonstrating in front of the Arc de Triomphe.

"They’ve come to celebrate peace but they’re promoting war," Femen leader Inna Shevchenko said of world leaders, in a tweet translated by Bloomberg.

French broadcaster TF1 captured the incident on video. The below still from TF1's coverage showed just how close the protester got to Trump's car.

null play

null

(TF1)

She was later tackled and detained by French police.

null play

null

(Reuters)

Even if the protester had reached Trump's car, it is famously well equipped to deal with an attack. Nicknamed "The Beast," the presidential limousine is heavily armoured and custom built for the president's needs by General Motors.

A re-enactor salutes during the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission ceremonial groundbreaking for the National World War I Memorial at Pershing Park, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Washington. The statue of Gen. Pershing, seen to the right, will someday overlook the memorial.
Vladimir Putin flashes Donald Trump a thumbs up.
These 5 people appointed by Ghana’s president have faced corruption allegations
British Prime Minister Theresa May.
