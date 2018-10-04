A US service member has been killed in action in Afghanistan ahead of 17th anniversary of the war's start

Pulse.com.gh logo
A US service member was killed in Afghanistan Thursday in an unspecified incident that is currently under investigation. This loss comes just days ahead of the 17th anniversary of the start of the War in Afghanistan.

US Army Afghanistan play

US Army Afghanistan

(US Army)

  • US troops in Afghanistan lost a service member Thursday in an unspecified incident, according to NATO officials.
  • The incident is believed to be the eighth death of a US service member in war-torn Afghanistan this year.
  • The latest death of a US service member comes just a few days ahead of the 17th anniversary of the start of the War in Afghanistan.

A US service member was killed in action Thursday, Operation Resolute Support said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation, officials said.

"We mourn and honor the sacrifice of our servicemember," Resolute Support and United States Forces-Afghanistan Commanding General Scott Miller said. "We remain committed."

The individual's name will be withheld pending notification of his family.

Thursday's death is believed to mark the eighth this year for US troops in Afghanistan.

In early September, a US service member was killed in a non-combat incident, and one day prior, another died in an insider attack. Another apparent insider attack in July claimed the life of a 20-year-old Army soldier.

Casualties among Afghan forces are also on the rise. Around 500 Afghan troops were reportedly killed in September.

The latest death comes just ahead of the 17th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan, which began in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Children born after the deadly attacks are now old enough to enlist to fight in the war, a bloody stalemate with no clear end in sight.

Army Gen. Joseph Votel, commander of US Central Command, told reporters Thursday that the Taliban can seize the initiative in short campaigns, but they can't sufficiently hold territory to secure victory. The US remains confident in its ability to secure victory.

