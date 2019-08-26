African leaders to hold bilateral talks with the government of Japan at the TICAD in Yokohama.

African leaders will participate at the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Yokohama, Japan.

The event, which is scheduled to hold between August 28th to 30th 2019, is hosted by the government of Japan in collaboration with the United Nations, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Bank and African Union Commission (AUC).

African leaders that have confirmed attendance:

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa

Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, Mali

Edgar Lungu, Zambia

Macky Sall, Senegal

Nana Akufo- Addo, Ghana

Yoweri K Museveni, Uganda

Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, Somalia.

Twitter/Daily Monitor

What is Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) all about

TICAD is a summit-level international conference regarding the development of Africa which was launched by Japan in 1993.

The 7th edition is "to promote high-level policy dialogue between African leaders and development partners."

On the outcome of the 6th edition hosted in Kenya, Japan set forth a $30 billion investment package in infrastructural development for Africa.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he expects African countries to view Tokyo as a partner rather than simply a donor.

Eddie Mwanaleza/State House

What is in it for African leaders

Just as China's spending spree increased on the continent, Tokyo will be another option for the black nations. Benefits from the summit include renewed development aid, assistance, and economic diplomacy.