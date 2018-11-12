news

African leaders joined other counterparts across the world in Paris on Sunday for a Peace Forum following a ceremony marking the World War I Armistice centenary.

In its first edition, Paris Peace Forum, currently underway, was inaugurated by Heads of State and Government and their representatives, from 65 countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron chaired the forum, where heads of state and government addressed a series of roundtable meetings about global governance.

World leaders including those from Africa used the event to renew calls to quash festering tensions across the globe.

During his speech on “Illicit Financial Flows (Iffs) and Corruption: The Challenge of Global Governance,’’ Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has called on world leaders to take strong actions against people who steal assets and urged for more commitment from governments and international institutions.

The Nigerian leader warned that continuous impunity will encourage the habit.

Nigeria – Muhammadu Buhari

Kenya - Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenyatta woes investors to the East African nation. He said, “Kenya is open for business in the manufacturing of green technologies, and will work hard to enable investors in this field to thrive.” He urged governments of industrialised countries where sustainability has been embraced, to support such investments.

Rwanda – Paul Kagame

Kegame used the platform to defend his government's role in the case of a dissident politician Diane Rwigara.

The 37-year-old Rwigara went on trial in the capital Kigali last Wednesday for inciting insurrection and forgery. She denied the charges as "politically motivated" after the electoral commission blocked her attempt to challenge Kagame in last year's elections.

President Kagame said Rwanda's courts will operate freely in her case.

Liberia - George Manneh Weah

Weah said the convergence of world leaders in Paris to discuss the consolidation of world peace was a step in the right direction and that Liberia whole-heartedly supports such an initiative.

He will lead a delegation in bilateral talks with the UNESCO Director-General in the areas of Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET), Education, Sports and preservation of Liberia’s cultural and historical heritage.