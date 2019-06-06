The AU Peace and Security Council make this known at the end of its 854th meeting held on 6 June 2019, on the situation in Sudan.

According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting on Thursday and seen by Business Insider SSA By Pulse, the council demanded a civilian-led transition authority to resolve the crisis which has claimed over 100 lives.

Twitter/AU Peace Council

“Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council, the AU Peace and Security Council expresses its deep concern over the lack of progress, since its initial meeting following the Coup d’Etat of 11 April 2019 in Sudan, towards the establishment of a civilian-led Transitional Authority as demanded by Council.

“Deplores the loss of innocent lives which took place in recent days in Sudan and expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased; Further wishes a speedy recovery to the injured persons.

“Strongly condemns the violence that led to the loss of lives and injuries among civilians; Requests the Chairperson of the Commission, in close coordination with the relevant stakeholders in Sudan, IGAD and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), within the framework of relevant AU instruments relating to the fight against impunity, to make concrete proposals on the modalities for an investigation into the deadly events which took place from 3 June 2019 in Sudan, and report to Council.

“Reaffirms the imperative for the military and security forces to ensure the full protection of civilians and respect for human rights and freedoms in Sudan,” the statement reads in part.

The AU Peace and Security Council also said with immediate effect it has suspended the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, as the only way to allow Sudan to exit from the current crisis.