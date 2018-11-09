news

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie confirmed plans to continue the VA's controversial medical experimentation on dogs.

Wilkie made the announcement Friday to the National Press Club, where he said the practice helps advance medical research for veterans.

VA timelines show the experiments, which have come under fire from animal advocates, began in the 1960s.

Some of the experiments, described by USA Today, include implanting pacemakers in dogs before inducing abnormal heart rhythms and removing parts of their brains to test neurons. The report also said that after the experiments, the dogs are euthanized.

USA Today broke the news on November 1 that the VA would continue the experiments, citing obtained documents. Secretary Wilkie confirmed the VA's plans on Friday, saying they help "advance medical research for veterans."

Wilkie's announcement is drawing sharp criticism from veterans, including Florida Republican Reps. Vern Buchanan and Brian Mast. Both have co-sponsored the PUPPERS Act, a bipartisan effort to end painful dog experiments at the VA.

In a statement provided to Business Insider, Buchanan called the VA's research "gruesome" and said some of the procedures include severing a dog's spine.

"The VA has become a canine house of horrors," he said.

The bill argues that these experiments are not only cruel but also unnecessary. Marine veteran and AMVETS executive Sherman Gillum agreed, saying that the procedures have not produced any medical advancements in "decades."