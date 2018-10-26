Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, challenges African nations to stop begging for alms and aids from other countries

The Ghanaian leader says for Africa to achieve economic growth it needs to promote the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, frowns at African government begging for alms and aids from other countries

Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has called on African governments to stop begging for alms and ads from the international communities.

The Ghanaian leader says for Africa to achieve economic freedom, it needs to promote the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

He stated this on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum 2018, held in Lagos, Nigeria.

During an interactive session moderated by the Nigerian Billionaire, Tony Elumelu, Akufo-Addo said he was opposed to Africa begging for alms and aids from other countries.

Pres. Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, TonyOElumelu & Edward Kallon at the TETforum in Lagos

(Twitter/Samuel Bwalya)

 

We should be giving aids to other countries,” he said, stressing that Africa is endowed with rich natural and human resources to cater to for needs of its people.

Nana Akuko-Addo harps on SMSEs advancement

He said Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) are those that drive the economy and African countries need to build it.

When we put all of these things together, we are then creating an opportunity for growth, prosperity and well-being.”

“You hear of the big corporations. Even in America, it is the SMEs that drive the economy. That is what we also have to build.

Pres. Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Tony Elumelu and other guests at the TETforum in Lagos

(Twitter/Samuel Bwalya)

 

He explained that Africa needs to change the mentality of the young ones that will compel them to go down the line of entrepreneur development.

Every year, the foundation host about 5,000 young Africans in Lagos for Africa’s largest entrepreneurial convening.

 

The 2018 forum feature the launch of the TEFConnect, the world’s largest digital platform for African entrepreneurs, dedicated to connecting African entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

