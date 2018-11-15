news

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she keeps being mistaken for an intern during her first week on Capitol Hill.

She wrote several tweets documenting her frustrations on Wednesday.

She's the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, at 29.

She said: "People keep giving me directions to the spouse and intern events instead of the ones for members of Congress."

The youngest women ever elected to Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, says she keeps being given directions to intern events during her first week at the US Capitol.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday she documented what her first week was like as a 29-year-old waiting to be sworn in as the representative for New York's 14th congressional district at Capitol Hill.

She tweeted: "People keep giving me directions to the spouse and intern events instead of the ones for members of Congress."

Later on Wednesday night she wrote: "Last night I was stopped bc it was assumed I was an intern/staffer."

She also said some people assume she's a Congressman's partner, saying: "Dem Spouse + Member luncheon were at the same time today. I was sent to spouse event."

Read more: This is the platform that launched Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year-old democratic socialist, to become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress

In the final tweet responding to a critic who didn't believe her, she said: "Next time try believing women + people of color when they talk about their experiences being a woman or person of color."

US Congresswoman and Democratic National Committee vice chair Grace Meng replied to Ocasio-Cortez, saying she has experienced the same thing.

Meng tweeted: "I STILL get stopped in the halls and confused for a spouse or an intern. This is what happens when you're a young WOC in Congress -- but it shouldn't. I'm excited you're here, @Ocasio2018! Let's work to make this the new normal."