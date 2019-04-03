The billionaire businessman stated this on Wednesday while speaking at the 4th Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 4.0) in Kaduna, Northwestern Nigeria.

Dangote said the country is bedevilled with many challenges despite abundant human factor, mineral and agricultural potentials. “Nigeria is ranked 157 out of 189 countries on the human development index and the overall social economic condition is a cause for concern while regional disparity is alarming.

He said more than 60% of the Northern population lives in extreme poverty.

“Northern Nigeria will continue to fall behind if.... respective states do not move to close the development gap and the biggest challenge is to have 10 governors like Malam Nasir El-Rufai to move northern Nigeria forward.”

While giving tips to expands developmental activities in the North, Dangote said multi-level investment deal and private sectors are needed to fund the level of investment the country and Northern regions need.

"Private investment will create jobs and climate unemployment and poverty. Once employment is fixed, social vices will eradicate.," he said.

He applauded the Kaduna government for the economic summit.

Since the inception of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai-led government, the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) has successfully organised Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest) - an event which showcase the rich investment opportunities which Kaduna State offers.