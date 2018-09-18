'All pain, no gain': Trump latest round of tariffs is already getting blasted by lawmakers and business groups

news

President Donald Trump announced tariffs on roughly $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will go into effect September 24.

The tariffs will hit a wide range of industrial and consumer goods.

The escalation of the US-China trade war drew criticism from Democrats, Republicans, and many business groups.

The complaints warned that the tariffs will ultimately hurt US consumers and businesses, due to cost-increases for key goods.

President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods drew a swift rebuke from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and business groups.

Trump announced Monday that the US Trade Representative would begin to impose a 10% tariffs on Chinese goods ranging from food to fabrics to industrial chemicals. The tariffs will increase to 25% on January 1, 2019, unless the US and China agree on a trade deal.

The escalation of the US-China trade war was quickly criticized by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers along with many business groups. All of the critiques centered on economists warnings that the tariffs would ultimately harm US business and consumers by raising prices on imported goods from China.

Additionally, concerns about China's retaliatory action on US agricultural goods popped up from farmers groups.

Here's a rundown of the criticism from lawmakers, business groups, and conservative interest groups: