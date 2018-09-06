All the revelations that have come out so far from Bob Woodward's explosive book on Trump

Bob Woodward's new book, "Fear," is full of damning allegations about the Trump administration. Woodward, a reporter who rose to fame via his coverage of the Watergate scandal, paints a chaotic picture of life within Trump's White House in the book.
Journalist Bob Woodward's new book, "Fear," is full of damning allegations about the Trump administration.
Woodward, a reporter who rose to fame through his coverage of the Watergate scandal, paints a chaotic picture of life within President Donald Trump's White House in the book.
Based on a number of the accusations in the book, senior members of the Trump administration do not respect the president and routinely work against his wishes.
Trump has called the book a "work of fiction," but it has reportedly sparked a "witch hunt" within his administration for people who may have spoken with Woodward.
Woodward's book is set to be released on September 11.