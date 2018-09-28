Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

American Bar Association urges lawmakers to shelve Kavanaugh voting until a 'thorough FBI investigation' is conducted


Politics American Bar Association urges lawmakers to shelve Kavanaugh voting until a 'thorough FBI investigation' is conducted

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The American Bar Association said the FBI should conduct an investigation into the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court.

Brett Kavanaugh play

Brett Kavanaugh

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • The American Bar Association published a letter urging for the Senate Judiciary Committee to delay its vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.
  • The ABA said the FBI should investigate the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.
  • During his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Kavanaugh touted his "unanimous, well-qualified rating" from the ABA.
  • "Each appointment to our nation's Highest Court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote," ABA president Robert Carlson said.

The American Bar Association published a letter urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to delay its vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court until the FBI conducts an investigation into the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against him, according to a CNN report published Thursday.

"The basic principles that underscore the Senate's constitutional duty of advice and consent on federal judicial nominees require nothing less than a careful examination of the accusations and facts by the FBI," ABA president Robert Carlson said in a letter, CNN reported.

"Each appointment to our nation's Highest Court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote," Carlson added. "Deciding to proceed without conducting additional investigation would not only have a lasting impact on the Senate's reputation, but it will also negatively affect the great trust necessary for the American people to have in the Supreme Court."

News of the ABA's letter, which was addressed to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California — both of whom sit on the Judiciary Committee — comes hours after Kavanaugh testified on Capitol Hill before the committee Thursday. During his testimony, Kavanaugh touted his "unanimous, well-qualified rating" from the ABA.

The ABA defines its "well-qualified" rating for Supreme Court nominees to be "found to merit the Committee’s strongest affirmative endorsement."

The organization added that allowing a "thorough FBI investigation" from the Senate, a potential development Democratic lawmakers have fervently called for, into the allegations would "demonstrate its commitment to a Supreme Court that is above reproach."

During his hearing, lawmakers asked Kavanaugh multiple times whether he believed an FBI investigation into the allegations would be prudent. Kavanaugh sidestepped the question and deferred the decision to the committee.

"I welcome whatever the committee wants to do because I'm telling the truth," Kavanaugh said.

The ABA's warning comes less than 12 hours before the Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on whether to recommend Kavanaugh nomination. Although there were believed to be a few key holdouts from Republican lawmakers, some of them, including Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, expressed they were ready to approve of Kavanaugh's nomination.

Top Articles

1 Politics After being laughed at, Trump to double down on Iran criticism...bullet
2 Politics 'Leave me alone': Mike Pence's wife reportedly refused to...bullet
3 Politics 15 iconic photos from Kenya’s Westgate mall attack, five...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Christine Blasey Ford Testimony
Politics Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh delivered emotional testimonies and Senate lawmakers squared off during historic testimony on sexual assault
Brett Kavanaugh drinking
Politics Those who knew Brett Kavanaugh during his youth have described his hard-drinking habits — but he portrayed himself differently during his Senate hearing
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: US Senator Lindsey Graham adresses Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)
Politics Lindsey Graham rallied the troops for Brett Kavanaugh and it just might push his Supreme Court nomination over the finish line
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, listens to a question during the third round of questioning on the third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018
Politics DOJ veterans pinpoint the moment during Thursday's high-stakes hearing when Brett Kavanaugh gave away the game
X
Advertisement