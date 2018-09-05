'Americans should know that there are adults in the room': Senior Trump official pens anonymous op-ed claiming there's a resistance movement within the administration

Pulse.com.gh logo
  • Published: , Refreshed:

The New York Times on Wednesday published an anonymous op-ed from a person described as a "senior Trump official" who claims there's a "quiet resistance" within the Trump administration.

Trump play

Trump

(Evan Vucci/AP)

  • The official slams Trump on everything from his approach to trade and foreign policy to his feelings on the late Sen. John McCain.
  • "It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room," the official wrote.
  • The official appears to be a man, since The Times referred to the author as "he" in a tweet.

"Many of the senior officials in [Trump's] own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations," the unnamed official wrote. "I would know. I am one of them."

The op-ed goes on to say that this group does not identify with the politics of the "popular 'resistance' of the left" and is proud of many of the administration's accomplishments, claiming a number of its policies have already America safer and more prosperous.

But this group of officials is apparently concerned with Trump's behavior and "impetuous" nature, and has vowed to do what it can to "preserve our democratic institutions." The op-ed claims Trump "engages in repetitive rants" during meetings and his "impulsiveness" leads to reckless decisions that consistently have to be walked back.

The official slams Trump on everything from his approach to trade and foreign policy to his feelings on the late Sen. John McCain.

"We believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic," the official writes.

The official contended Trump has worked against America's fundamental ideals and said people across the government are working to "insulate their operations from his whims."

The op-ed portrays many White House staffers as "unsung" heroes who are working against Trump's "erratic behavior" even as they're vilified by the media.

"It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room," the official wrote. "We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what's right even when Donald Trump won't."

The White House did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

This all comes as Trump is reacting to bombshell claims in Bob Woodward's new book, "Fear," which includes allegations that a number of top Trump officials have repeatedly criticized the president and worked against his wishes.

Trump claims the book is a work of fiction amid reports there's a " target="_blank"witch hunt" for staffers who might've spoken with Woodward.

Read the senior official's full op-ed here »

