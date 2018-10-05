An elephant charged at Melania Trump during her 'Be Best' tour of Africa

news

First Lady Melania Trump was almost knocked down by a baby elephant on Friday while on safari in N airobi National Park in Kenya.

Melania laughed off the incident and did not appear to be injured.

The first lady is traveling across Africa as part of her "Be Best" initiative.

Melania has so far visited Ghana, Malawi, and Kenya. She is also set to visit Egypt.

As she was visiting with and feeding baby elephants, one of them charged at her. The elephant seemed to come at her in a playful way, however, and after momentarily losing her balance, Trump laughed off the brief incident. She did not appear to be injured.

The first lady's run-in with the baby elephant was captured on video.

Trump is on her first extended solo trip abroad as first lady.

The first lady began her trip in Ghana and then visited Malawi before heading to Kenya. The trip is part of her "Be Best" initiative, which focuses on improving the lives of children.

Trump on Friday also met with Kenyan first lady Margaret Kenyatta for tea and visited with orphans, dancing with them as they guided her into the orphanage they live in known as The Nest.

The first lady's last stop on her African tour will be in Egypt.

President Donald Trump tweeted about Melania's big trip on Thursday, stating, "Our country's great First Lady, Melania, is doing really well in Africa. The people love her, and she loves them! It is a beautiful thing to see."