An important witness in the Ford-Kavanaugh standoff says she believes Ford and will 'cooperate fully' with the FBI

Leland Ingham Keyser said in a letter on Friday that she believes Christine Blasey Ford's claim that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

Ford says Keyser was one of several people who were at the gathering where the alleged assault occurred in the early 1980s.

Keyser said she is unable to corroborate the account because she has no recollection of the incident in question but added that she is willing to cooperate fully with the FBI.

Ford testified to the committee on Thursday that at the gathering, she was pushed into a bedroom from behind and that an inebriated Kavanaugh pinned her down on the bed, groped her over her clothes, and covered her mouth when she tried to yell for help. She also said Kavanaugh's friend, Mark Judge, was an eyewitness to the attack and was also drunk at the time.

Ford said Keyser was at the party when the assault happened but was downstairs and did not directly witness the incident.

"Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford's account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford's account," Walsh wrote in the letter to the committee that was seen by CNN. "However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question."

Walsh wrote that Keyser wanted to send the letter because she wanted to clarify her previous statement regarding the allegations Ford made.

Keyser's last statement about the matter said she "does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford."

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would direct the FBI to conduct a supplemental background check into Kavanaugh.

The move came after Senate Republicans, at the urging of Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, requested an investigation into Ford's allegations. Lawmakers asked that the inquiry be limited in scope and completed in less than one week, after which they plan to hold a final confirmation vote on Kavanaugh.

Flake told The Atlantic that he plans to vote in favor of Kavanaugh's confirmation, "unless they turn up something — and they might."

Three other senators — Democrat Joe Manchin and Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski — are still undecided.