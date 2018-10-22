Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Another NATO troop has been killed and 2 others wounded in this year's fourth insider attack in Afghanistan

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Another US service member has been killed in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan, according to NATO. Two other US troops were wounded in the attack, which took place on Monday in Herat province.

A NATO service member was killed Monday in an insider attack. Initial reports say the attacker was a member of the Afghan Security Forces, according to a NATO press release. play

A NATO service member was killed Monday in an insider attack. Initial reports say the attacker was a member of the Afghan Security Forces, according to a NATO press release.

(Sgt. Antony J. Martinez/US Army photo)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

One NATO servicemember was killed and two others were wounded Monday in an insider attack in Afghanistan, according to NATO.

Insider attacks have been prevalent throughout the war in Afghanistan, resulting in the deaths of over 150 US troops. The "green-on-blue" attacks, as they are termed by NATO, peaked in 2012.

This is the fourth insider attack committed by Afghan security force troops this year. Two US service members have been killed and three others wounded in previous attacks, according to NATO press releases.

On October 18, Afghan police chief Gen. Abdul Raziq was killed in an attack claimed by the Taliban — a brazen attack that nearly wounded Gen. Austin Scott Miller, the top US commander in Afghanistan.

Initial reports show the attacker on Monday was a member of the Afghan Security Forces. The attack took place in Herat province in western Afghanistan.

The service members' identities and nationalities have not been released.

Top Articles

1 Politics How Africa's youngest billionaire, Mohammed Dewji, was treated...bullet
2 Politics The Saudi crown prince reportedly couldn't understand why...bullet
3 Politics The Saudi government reportedly targeted and punished...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

GettyImages WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (C) leaves a secure meeting space inside the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center after reviewing the FBI report about alleged sexual assaults by Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh October 04, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh's confirmation process was halted for less than a week so that FBI investigators could look into allegations by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics Lindsey Graham has transformed from a 'RINO' to an icon of the right
Doanld Trump Barack Obama
Politics The Trump administration is trying to make it easier for states to undermine Obamacare on their own, and it could reshape the US healthcare landscape
International Sniper Competition
Politics The US military's top snipers just went head-to-head — Here's how it went down and the surprising results
Beto O'Rourke
Politics Turnout has reportedly spiked on the first day of early voting in Texas, as polls show Ted Cruz ahead of Democrat Beto O'Rourke
X
Advertisement