Another US service member dies in Afghanistan — the second in two days

Just one day after an apparent insider attack killed a US service member in Afghanistan, another American service member died in an incident in the eastern part of the country.

A US service member died in a non-combat incident in Afghanistan Tuesday, marking the second American death in two days in the war-torn country.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to an Operation Resolute Support press statement that was decidedly short on details. The fallen's name will be released 24 hours after the individual's next of kin have been notified.

Tuesday's death in eastern Afghanistan comes just one day after another US service member was killed in an apparent insider attack, the circumstances of which still remain unclear. That incident, the sixth US casualty in Afghanistan this year, followed another insider attack in July that claimed the life of 20-year-old Army Cpl. Joseph Maciel.

Over 2,400 service members, reports to Stars and Stripes, have given their lives in the war in Afghanistan, which has been raging on with no end in sight for 17 years.

