Politics Armed police responding, 2 injured in incident at Sony office in London

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Armed police responded to an incident at Sony's office on London's Kensington High Street on the morning of November 2, 2018.

Armed police Kensington High Street play

Armed police Kensington High Street

(Georgia Colson)

Armed police are responding to an incident at Sony's office in London.

Staff have been evacuated from the building, on London's High Street Kensington.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of an incident on Derry Street W8, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service.

"At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is on-going."

Video footage from the scene shows the armed response.

More to follow.

