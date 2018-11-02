news

Armed police are responding to an incident at Sony's office in London.

Staff have been evacuated from the building, on London's High Street Kensington.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of an incident on Derry Street W8, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service.

"At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is on-going."

Video footage from the scene shows the armed response.

More to follow.