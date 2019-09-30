In a statement made available to Business Insider SSA, the U.S president described Nigeria as the strongest partner in Africa sharing common goals of expanding trade and economic relationship.

“We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled.

“The United States welcomes efforts by your administration to diversify opportunities for your talented, creative, and hardworking people to the benefit of both our countries, Africa and the world.”

President Trump said he is pleased that the two country's Vice Presidents are working to build a longstanding history of cooperation.

“I wish the people of Nigeria continued success as you mark another year of independence,” the statement adds.

In April 2018, President Buhari and the US President met at the White House.

At the meeting, President Trump said the US government give Nigeria well over $1 billion in aid every year.

He said the U.S government will work to expand trade and commercial ties with African nations, including Nigeria, to create jobs and wealth in all of our countries.