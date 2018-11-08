news

Police officers in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Thousand Oaks responded to a shooting at a college night at the Borderline Bar & Grill.

Thirteen people are dead, according to authorities, including a police sergeant and the suspect.

The gunman's identity and motive are not yet known.

The shooting began at about 11:20 p.m. local time.

The bar is located about 45 miles northwest of Los Angeles. It was having a college night, which attracted a young crowd.

Multiple witnesses described on Twitter and to local news outlets that a gunman walked up to a security guard at the Borderline Bar & Grill and shot him before walking into the bar and opening fire. Witnesses described seeing the gunman operate a semiautomatic handgun.

The shooter fired at police officers when they arrived, killing a deputy sheriff identified as Sgt. Ron Helus, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters on Thursday morning. Helus died in a hospital.

The gunman is also dead, Dean said. The shooter's identity and motive are not yet known.

Ten to 15 other people were injured and were taken to local hospitals, Dean said. The names and identities of the victims have not been released.

The shooting began at about 11:20 p.m. PT at the bar, which is located in Thousand Oaks, a suburb about 45 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The suspect had been "down with a gunshot wound" when officers entered the building, Dean said, adding that there was "blood everywhere."

Some witnesses described seeing a smoke grenade go off, but Dean said officers did not find any such devices in the bar.

Video footage showed police officers standing outside the bar for up to an hour after their initial arrival. Other footage showed civilians carrying out injured people from the bar and tending to their injuries.

Officers from the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

Jeremy Childs, a reporter with the local Ventura County Star newspaper, tweeted a picture of a 19-year-old bar patron who had bloodied his hands throwing a chair through the window in an attempt to escape the building during the shooting.

The bar was having a college night, which appears to have attracted a young crowd. It's located near California Lutheran University and several other universities.

A Pepperdine University spokesman said in a statement that several of its students were in the bar but did not specify their conditions.

Police helicopters and dozens of squad cars thronged the scene, partially blocking local traffic.

The Los Angeles KTLA reporter Eric Spillman reported that classes at California Lutheran had been canceled because of the shooting.

"My heart aches to learn about the horrific shooting in Thousand Oaks on college night," Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted on Thursday morning. "Praying for the injured and the families of those killed who, like so many others, have lost their loved ones to gun violence. Leaders in Congress must act — not some day, but now."

President Donald Trump also mourned the loss of life on Twitter and joined Harris in praising what he called "great bravery shown by police."

"California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times," Trump said of the slain officer, Helus.