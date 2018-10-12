Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

'Blah, blah, blah': John Kelly described Elizabeth Warren as an 'arrogant woman' after a heated phone call on Trump's travel ban


Politics 'Blah, blah, blah': John Kelly described Elizabeth Warren as an 'arrogant woman' after a heated phone call on Trump's travel ban

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In an email, John Kelly reportedly described his conversation with Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the 'most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone.'

White House chief of staff John Kelly during a press briefing. play

White House chief of staff John Kelly during a press briefing.

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

  • White House chief of staff John Kelly reportedly wrote a scathing email about a heated phone call he had with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, according to files obtained by BuzzFeed News.
  • Kelly was serving as Homeland Security secretary at the time, amid the fallout from President Donald Trump's travel ban, which blocked refugees and travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries, and caused some people to be detained at Logan Airport in Boston.
  • Warren demanded information from Kelly about her constituents.
  • Kelly reportedly did not respond to Warren for a week, and later denied Warren had tried to make to contact with him.
  • "Absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone," Kelly said in an email to a Homeland Security staffer, according to BuzzFeed News. "What an impolite arrogant woman."

Former Homeland Security secretary John Kelly reportedly wrote a scathing email about a heated phone call he had with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who he described as "an impolite arrogant woman."

In the February 2017 email, Kelly addressed his phone call from Warren, who reached out for information regarding some of her constituents, a congressional source familiar with the situation said to BuzzFeed News. Several people, some who had visas, were detained at Logan Airport in Boston following President Donald Trump's executive order that blocked refugees and travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. play

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

"Absolutely most insulting conversation I have ever had with anyone," Kelly said in an email to then-senior counselor to Homeland Security Kevin Carroll. "What an impolite arrogant woman."

Warren, who took part in a demonstration at the airport against Trump's travel ban, personally reached out to Kelly and demanded answers about the situation. Kelly reportedly did not respond to Warren for a week, and later denied Warren had tried to make to contact with him.

"She immediately began insulting our people accusing them of not following the court order, insulting and abusive behavior towards those covered by the pause, blah, blah, blah," Kelly added, referring to a temporary restraining order that blocked Trump's travel ban, according to BuzzFeed News.

Carroll replied to Kelly by suggesting Warren was showboating for a potential presidential run.

"Warren is running for president so early, trying too hard, and chasing bad pitches," Carroll reportedly said.

In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump had the authority to ban travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea, and Venezuela, in the interest of national security.

Kelly was selected to replace Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff in July 2018.

Top Articles

1 Politics Michelle Obama said Barack does one thing at home that drives...bullet
2 Politics Report indicates the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman...bullet
3 Politics These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump shows the "Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act," after signing it in the Roosevelt Room of the White House
Politics Here are all the celebrities who attended a bill-signing for the Music Modernization Act and a working lunch with Trump at the White House
UN Boss, Antonio Guterres ‘deeply saddened’ as Nigeria floods claim 199 lives
Politics UN Boss, Antonio Guterres ‘deeply saddened’ as Nigeria floods claim 199 lives
donald trump jeff sessions
Politics Trump is reportedly floating 5 different names to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who he expects to resign before the end of this year
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 6: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to a press conference following the Senate's confirmation of the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, October 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was confirmed in a 50-48 vote on Saturday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Politics After Kavanaugh scandal, Democrats cut a deal to confirm more Trump judicial nominations so they can go home to campaign
X
Advertisement