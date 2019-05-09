Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine and former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye have agreed to work together in their quest to remove the National Resistance Movement (NRM) from power.

The two movements will now be carrying out joint activities in a bid to unseat Mr Museveni.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has been in power since 1986.

The fight to drive out Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni out of power has gained momentum after two maj0r opposition figures decided to join forces.

According to a joint statement signed by both Bobi Wine and Dr Besigye it indicates that following their meeting on May 6, the two have concluded discussions on key issues to bring their political forces together against Mr Museveni.

“We took note that we are on the same mission to free Uganda from dictatorship and oppression. We agreed that despite belonging to different formations/ fronts, we must work together as partners on the same mission,” part of the statement reads.

Addressing the media at Fairway Hotel in Kampala on Wednesday, People Power movement spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi and Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze, who is the spokesperson of the 'People's Government' led by Dr Besigye, said the two movements would be carrying out joint activities in a bid to unseat Mr Museveni.

“The two groups have different activities and we shall continue to work on them, but once in a while we shall hold joint activities,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Ms Nambooze said they want to concentrate on getting back the freedoms taken away from them by Mr Museveni.