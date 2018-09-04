Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing starts with a bang as Kamala Harris leads Democrats in trying to stop the hearing


Politics Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing starts with a bang as Kamala Harris leads Democrats in trying to stop the hearing

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"Maybe it isn't going exactly the way the minority would like to have it go, but we have said for a long period of time that we were going to proceed on this very day," Grassley said.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) play

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives for testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Democrats motioned to adjourn Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing within seconds of it beginning on Tuesday.
  • Protesters swarmed the room to oppose Kavanaugh as President Donald Trump's nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.
  • The committee continued with the hearing, with Chairman Chuck Grassley insisting everything would go on as planned.

Senate Democrats moved to adjourn Judge Brett Kavanaugh's first confirmation hearing for his nomination to serve on the Supreme Court on Tuesday seconds after the Judiciary Committee panel began.

The moment Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley began his opening remarks, California Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat, interrupted to note the lack of publicly available documents from Kavanaugh's tenure as a staffer in the George W. Bush White House.

When Grassley did not allow it, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut called the hearing "a charade and a mockery of our norms" while motioning to adjourn the hearing as protesters opposing Kavanaugh erupted in applause and chants.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker then began asking for postponement while Grassley banged his chairman's gavel and called for regular order.

"What is the rush? What are we trying to hide by not having the documents out front?" Booker asked. "What is with the rush? What are we not hiding by not letting those documents come out? Sir, this committee is a violation of the values that we as a committee have striven for."

But Grassley would not have any of it, instead insisting the hearing would continue as planned.

"Maybe it isn't going exactly the way the minority would like to have it go, but we have said for a long period of time that we were going to proceed on this very day," Grassley said. "And I think we ought to give the American people the opportunity to hear whether Judge Kavanaugh should be on the Supreme Court or not."

While Grassley was pleading for regular order, a protester began screaming loudly in the hearing room. Sen. Orrin Hatch, the most senior Republican senator, could be overheard on camera saying "Get her thrown out of here, my God."

Eventually, the initial fight among senators calmed down and Grassley proceeded with his opening remarks.

Top Articles

1 Politics Ghana,China to further enrich relations with eight cooperation...bullet
2 Politics Putin made a telling blunder in a shouting match with...bullet
3 Politics JOHN KERRY: Trump 'really just doesn't know what he's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Kavanaugh looks on as Trump introduces him as his nominee in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018.
Politics How Brett Kavanaugh, the 'Forrest Gump of Republican politics', rose to become the Supreme Court's most pivotal nomination in decades
Politics Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ratifies law to supervise people with more than 5000 followers on social media
Politics Jean-Pierre Bemba's presidential ambitions to succeed Kabila hits a snag
Monica Lewinsky walked out of an interview in Jerusalem on Monday when she was asked an "off limits" question about Bill Clinton.
Politics Monica Lewinsky abandons interview to 'stand up' for herself after an 'off limits' question about Bill Clinton