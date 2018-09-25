Brett Kavanaugh's Yale classmate claims Kavanaugh told different story about virginity in college than in Fox News interview

news

A Yale classmate of embattled Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh disputed Kavanaugh's claim in his Monday sit-down interview with Fox News that he remained a virgin until well after high school. Kavanaugh made the claim as part of an effort to rebut allegations of sexual misconduct that two women have leveled against him in recent days.

"We're talking about allegations of sexual assault. I've never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse, or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter," he during an interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum.

Steve Kantrowitz, a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and member of the Yale class of 1987, claimed Tuesday that Kavanaugh told him "otherwise" when they were freshmen.

"Perhaps Brett Kavanaugh was a virgin for many years after high school. But he claimed otherwise in a conversation with me during our freshman year in Lawrance Hall at Yale, in the living room of my suite," Kantrowitz tweeted on Tuesday.

When asked for further clarification, Kantrowitz issued the following statement to Business Insider:

"I felt compelled to reveal a private conversation I had with a classmate in our freshman year at Yale because of the tremendous importance of honesty and integrity to serving as a Justice of the Supreme Court. My conversation with Brett Kavanaugh raises doubt about a statement he made on September 24 on national television. Contrary to his assertion that he remained a virgin 'for many years' after high school, during our freshman year he described losing his virginity."

He added: "I remember this distinctly because it was the first time I had had such a conversation with an acquaintance who was not a friend. I have no first-hand knowledge of any of the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, but I thought this conversation was relevant as it goes to the question of his truthfulness."

Kavanaugh's nomination has been upended in recent days by the allegations. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accuses Kavanaugh of assaulting her during a house party when both were in high school. In the interview, Kavanaugh denied ever having met or attending a party with Ford.

On Sunday, The New Yorker magazine reported on a second allegation from Deborah Ramirez, who says Kavanaugh crudely exposed himself to her during a party in 1983 at Yale University.

While Kavanaugh said he attended some parties in high school and college, he denied having ever drank to the point where he "couldn’t remember what happened the night before."

"I never did any such thing — never did any such thing," Kavanaugh said of Ramirez's allegation. "If such as thing had a happened, it would’ve been the talk of campus. The women I knew in college and the men I knew in college said that it’s inconceivable that I could’ve done such a thing."

James Roche, another of Kavanaugh's Yale classmates and his freshman year roommate, told ABC7 in San Francisco that he did in fact view Ramirez's allegation was believable, though he said he did not "observe the specific incident in question."

"I cannot imagine her making this up," he told The New Yorker.