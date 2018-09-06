Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

'Bring it': Cory Booker says he's releasing a confidential document on Kavanaugh, risking expulsion from the Senate


Politics 'Bring it': Cory Booker says he's releasing a confidential document on Kavanaugh, risking expulsion from the Senate

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Thursday said he's releasing a committee confidential document on Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, which would violate Senate rules and risk a penalty of expulsion.

Cory Booker play

Cory Booker

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

  • Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Thursday said he's releasing a committee confidential document on Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, which would violate Senate rules and risk penalty of expulsion.
  • The document Booker wants to release is an email regarding Kavanaugh and racial profiling.
  • Many of Booker's Democratic colleagues in the committee stood by him and said they'd join him in risking expulsion by releasing committee confidential documents.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker on Thursday said he will release a committee confidential document on Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, which would violate Senate rules and risk a penalty of expulsion.

The document Booker wants to release is an email regarding Kavanaugh and racial profiling.

The New Jersey senator said "I openly invite and accept the consequences" of such an action, noting he was aware he could be "ousted from the Senate."

After the dramatic moment, Republican Sen. John Cornyn accused Booker of grandstanding as part of his suspected plans to run for president in 2020.

"Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate," Cornyn said. "This is no different from the senator deciding to release classified information that is deemed classified."

As Cornyn read the rules of expulsion to Booker, the New Jersey senator said, "Bring it."

Many of Booker's Democratic colleagues in the committee stood by him and said they'd join him in risking expulsion by releasing committee confidential documents.

The email Booker says he'll release is among thousand of documents handed over to the Senate Judiciary Committee by a lawyer for former President George W. Bush. The documents have been deemed committee confidential, which mean they cannot be made public. The documents relate to Kavanaugh's time as a lawyer in the Bush administration, and reveal his views on everything from abortion to affirmative action.

Several of the documents were leaked to The New York Times late on Wednesday.

Democrats contend the documents should be released so the public is fully aware of Kavanaugh's stances on an array of major issues as his nomination for the Supreme Court is considered.

Top Articles

1 Politics Ghana,China to further enrich relations with eight cooperation...bullet
2 Politics Why Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo is courting one of the...bullet
3 Politics The US Navy just sent Russia and China powerful messages...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

 
Politics Relatives of dead journalist to be paid 51 head of cattle as court sends 10 South Sudanese soldiers to jail for murder, rape
Robert Mueller.
Politics Mueller subpoenas Roger Stone associate and far-right conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Politics 21 photos of North Korea that Kim Jong Un wouldn't want you to see
bernie sanders
Politics Joe Biden's former top economist thinks Bernie Sanders' bill attacking Amazon and Jeff Bezos 'may backfire'