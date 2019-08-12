President Muhammadu Buhari accepts invitation to visit South Africa.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will meet in October to discuss issues relating to well being of citizens and ways to further strengthen trade relations between the two largest African economies.

The discussion will come when issues around xenophobic attacks on Nigerian citizens continue in South Africa and the clampdown of South African ventures in Nigeria by some students.

In a statement issued by Nigerian Presidency on Sunday, President Ramaphosa stated this in a telephone call to President Buhari.

The statement added that President Buhari accepted an invitation to visit South Africa to further “consider recurrent issues concerning wellbeing of the Nigerian community in South Africa, and the need to promote trade and investment.”

In an earlier letter of invitation, the South African President said: “Your visit will provide an excellent opportunity for our sister countries to further consolidate and advance our strategic partnership and cooperation on matters of peace, security & socio-economic development in our continent.”

“We will discuss issues of mutual interest and concern in global governance.”

Growing reports over xenophobic attacks on Nigerian citizens in South Africa is threatening the two African countries bilateral trades. The association of Nigerian Students over the past week embarked on protest across South African businesses in the country.

South African officials have denied targeted attacks on Nigerians in the country.