The Nigerian leader departed Abuja, the nation's capital on Thursday for Amman to honour an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan for the global summit.

The summit will attract visitors from far and wide from the 6 to 7 April 2019 with 1,000 key leaders from government, business and civil society will gather on its shores for the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Over two days they will confront the issues facing more than 400 million people.

President Buhari's itinerary for the 2-day World Economic Forum in MENA:

President Buhari will deliver an address at the opening of the plenary alongside King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres

He will also join world economic leaders in an informal gathering at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre.

He will hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders on the sidelines of the Forum.

In a similar statement from Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said the president will depart Amman Sunday for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the ninth edition of the Annual Investment Meeting, April 8-10, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected last month for another four years in office as investors and the business environment are waiting for his economic policies and direction ahead of next month's inauguration.

In his first 6 months in office in 2015, President Buhari made more than 15 international trips after which the economy tumbled and recorded the worst economic recession in decades.