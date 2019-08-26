Businesses were left counting losses over the weekend following government directive that all joints should remain closed.

Businesses were left counting losses over the weekend following government directive that all joints should remain closed. Last week Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ordered the closure of bars and other entertainment joints over the weekend for the National Population and Housing Census 2019.

The government argues the directive was meant to allow Kenyans to participate in the week-long exercise. The countrywide exercise, began on Saturday and will end on Friday.

No business going on

In Mombasa, many businesses remained closed on Saturday night. Hotels and coffee shops in most parts of the port city remained empty.

On Sunday, business owners beseeched the government to allow those who had already participated in the exercise to open their premises.