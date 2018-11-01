news

A homeowner in Newhall, California, offended some locals after creating a mock graveyard with tombstones etched with the names of high-profile Democrats.

The display on his front yard included the tombstones of several California Democrats, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Jerry Brown, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

A brief message was etched on the individual tombstones:

"HILLARY CLINTON WE'RE WAITING B---H"

"INSERT NANCY PELOSI HERE"

"GAVIN NEWSOM 1967 — This [November]!"

"JERRY BROWN DIE"

The man also included a tombstone with political advice, "REPUBLICAN PARTY SHOULD HAVE BACKED TRUMP!" The Republican Party did, in fact, back Trump during the 2016 presidential election. He was the party's nominee.

A separate mock tombstone had the name of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un etched onto it.

Tombstones of legendary musicians, such as Prince, Michael Jackson, and Tom Petty, were also scattered around, with Halloween-themed ornaments hanging from a tree.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he received no complaints from similar displays he had for Halloween during the last eight years, according to the local CBS News affiliate, KCAL.

The man reportedly said the display was meant to be humorous and said he had no plans to take it down.