Politics Africa's oldest president, Paul Biya, has been re-elected and he'll rule till he's 92

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Paul Biya's re-election will extend his 36-year rule by seven years and makes him one of Africa's longest standing leaders.

Cameroon President, Paul Biya (AFP/File)

Paul Biya, Africa's oldest and Cameroonian President has been re-elected with a landslide 71% of the vote, the State TV reports.

The re-election will extend Biya's 36-year rule by seven years and makes him one of Africa's longest standing leaders.

The 85-year-old president has been ruling the French West African nation since 1982 and is the second longest-serving ruler in Africa, after Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea.

 

Opposition describes election as fraudulent

The opposition candidates have described the election as fraudulent.

Joshua Osih, the candidate of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) had described the October 7, 2018, election as ‘apartheid’.

He argued that the Anglophone people in the North West and South West regions did not vote in the last election.

Africa's oldest president, Paul Biya, has been re-elected and he’ll rule till he’s 92 play

A campaign billboard featuring Cameroon's President Paul Biya is seen in the Makolo market a day before the country's presidential election in Yaounde

(Council on Foreign Relations)

Cameroon opposition candidate, Maurice Kamto, who led the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) had claimed victory in the presidential election and called for the cancellation of the result ahead of the final announcement.

Court dismisses petition

The Cameroon court last Thursday, dismissed Kamto's petition, which called for the cancellation of the election, on the basis of massive and systematic fraud.

The court’s president, Clement Atangana declared that the petitions were deemed “unjustified” by all members of the Constitutional Council “unanimously”.

