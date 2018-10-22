Paul Biya's re-election will extend his 36-year rule by seven years and makes him one of Africa's longest standing leaders.
The 85-year-old president has been ruling the French West African nation since 1982 and is the second longest-serving ruler in Africa, after Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea.
The opposition candidates have described the election as fraudulent.
Joshua Osih, the candidate of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) had described the October 7, 2018, election as ‘apartheid’.
He argued that the Anglophone people in the North West and South West regions did not vote in the last election.
Cameroon opposition candidate, Maurice Kamto, who led the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) had claimed victory in the presidential election and called for the cancellation of the result ahead of the final announcement.
The Cameroon court last Thursday, dismissed Kamto's petition, which called for the cancellation of the election, on the basis of massive and systematic fraud.
The court’s president, Clement Atangana declared that the petitions were deemed “unjustified” by all members of the Constitutional Council “unanimously”.
