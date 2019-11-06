The Governor is proposing among other changes to make it compulsory for CRBs to issue the certificates free of charge.

Currently, job applicants in the public sector must fork out as much as Sh6,000 ($60) to get clearance certificates.

The CRB regulations would be submitted to the Attorney-General by end of year.

The Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr. Patrick Njoroge has come to the rescue of fresh graduates in Kenya.

If he has his way, University graduates will from next year obtain credit reference bureaus (CRB) clearance certificates for free or pay reduced fees in a raft of changes aimed at minimising hurdles for jobseekers.

Fresh graduates in Kenya.

Speaking while appearing before the Senate Committee on Labour, Mr. Njoroge said recommendations of the ongoing review of the CRB regulations would be submitted to the Attorney-General by end of year.

“If you ask me this question, and then I do not answer it positively after three months then we have a problem. The idea is that in the next month or so we will look at all the comments then at the end of the year we will send them to the Attorney-General,” Dr Njoroge said on Tuesday.

Kenya's capital, Nairobi City

Currently, job applicants in the public sector must get clearance certificates from CRBs, anti-graft commission, Director of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Revenue Authority and the Higher Education Loans Board all totalling to about Sh6,000 ($60).

The Governor is proposing among other changes to make it compulsory for CRBs to issue the certificates free of charge, which currently goes for Sh2,000 ($2) fee, to first-time public sector jobseekers.